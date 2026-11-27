Acting President Delcy Rodriguez releases official data revealing Venezuela's $237.5 billion public debt, including specific figures for obligations to China and Russia amid economic recovery efforts.

Acting President Delcy Rodriguez has officially disclosed that Venezuela carries a total public debt of $237.5 billion. This revelation comes as part of a new economic recovery plan announced by the socialist regime that governed under deposed leader Nicolás Maduro. The document marks the first time the government has published such specific financial details since the collapse of their administration.

Official Debt Figures Breakdown And Sources

The new report calculates the nation's liabilities at $237.54 billion, which represents nearly 242 percent of Venezuela's gross domestic product in 2025. Bloomberg Linea described the document as one of the first official publications of Venezuela's financial status in decades. The text states that this staggering amount is in a state of protracted default and is unsustainable.

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The regime attributes the crisis to financial sanctions, declining hydrocarbon revenues, and years of macroeconomic imbalances. A detailed breakdown shows that Eurobond debt totals $110.1 billion, including approximately $45.9 billion in past due interest. The report also lists debt transparency and normalizing relations with external creditors as immediate priorities.

Bilateral Loans To China And Russia Revealed

For the first time in over a decade, the document provides official details regarding Venezuela's debt to China. The report claims the nation owes $16.87 billion in bilateral loans to China and approximately $5.08 billion to Russia. Reuters noted that these figures are significant given the previous lack of transparent information during the Maduro era.

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During the nearly thirteen years of Nicolás Maduro's rule, the government never disclosed transparent information on its debt to China. This information was originally accrued during the rule of Hugo Chavez, who borrowed more than the current reported amounts. Estimates of the actual debt to China varied widely, with some outlets suggesting figures around $10 billion without providing verifiable specifics.

Economic Recovery Plan And Future Projections

Acting President Rodriguez stated that the regime intends to double Venezuela's economy over the next five years. The program projects sustained growth leading up to the period between 2036 and 2040. Rodriguez affirmed that the plan aims to restore wages and control inflation as central pillars of this economic restructuring.

The plan also targets a recovery of the oil sector. Authorities stated their goal is to restore oil production to upwards of three million barrels per day within the next ten years. This target is part of a broader effort to resume ties with international financial institutions and normalize trade relations.

Non-Financial Obligations And Restructuring Challenges

Beyond sovereign debt, the report lists $67.3 billion in non-financial obligations concentrated at the state-owned oil company PDVSA. An additional $26.3 billion is attributed to arbitration claims, while $4.2 billion is owed to multilateral lenders. The document also mentions a $240 million loan to the oil company from the state-owned BANDES bank as intra-public-sector debt.

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The regime plans to restructure its debt in May, asserting that relevant financial data will be released within a month. However, Reuters observed that the document does not specify how the regime will treat specific claims in an eventual restructuring. A devastating doublet earthquake in June further complicated efforts to assess the actual state of the Venezuelan economy at the time of the report's release.