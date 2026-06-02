Venezuela Fury Upsets Anthea Turner with Domestic Life as She Settles into Caravan with Husband

Teen influencer Venezuela Fury, 16, faces criticism from Anthea Turner after marrying Noah Price and moving into a static caravan, while she buys luxury bedding and argues with husband over TikTok.

Venezuela Fury , the 16-year-old influencer and daughter of boxer Tyson Fury, has embarked on a new chapter of her life after marrying Noah Price , 19, in a lavish ceremony on the Isle of Man last month.

The couple recently returned from a luxurious honeymoon in Marbella, reportedly costing £30,000, and have now settled into a static caravan in the East Riding of Yorkshire. Venezuela, known for her extravagant tastes, wasted no time in making the modest two-bedroom caravan feel like home. She gave her followers a tour of the property on TikTok, showcasing a marble bathroom with a free-standing bath, a cream kitchen overlooking woodland, and a living room with a built-in TV cabinet and fireplace.

The bedroom featured wardrobes and fresh grey carpet, marking the start of their married life in a space far removed from the opulence of their wedding. Despite the modest setting, Venezuela has maintained her penchant for luxury, recently purchasing new bedding from the Blumarine Home Collection, where items range from £272 to over £500. She shared a photo of the box on her Instagram Story, though she did not reveal the design she chose.

This move into a static caravan has sparked widespread interest, as it symbolizes a significant lifestyle shift for the young couple, who are now navigating the realities of domestic life away from the spotlight of their celebrity parents. Venezuela has been documenting their journey on social media, offering a glimpse into their daily routines and the challenges they face as newlyweds.

However, not all has been smooth sailing in the Fury household. Just days after settling in, Venezuela took to TikTok to record a video discussing her fading wedding tan, only to be interrupted by her husband Noah, who began playing the guitar in the background. Frustrated, she told him, 'I am trying to talk,' as he continued to strum. She then turned to her followers and complained, 'Does anyone else get driven insane by a guitar?

Go sing!

' Noah, seemingly unfazed, replied, 'Don't delete it,' referring to the video, to which Venezuela retorted, 'I'm not deleting it, I haven't deleted it... Anyway I give up! Noah's a great guitar player because I can't talk.

' The incident was captured on camera and shared with her audience, highlighting the couple's playful yet tense dynamic as they adjust to life together. This public squabble comes shortly after Venezuela faced criticism from television presenter Anthea Turner, who branded her 'useless' following a TikTok video in which Venezuela said, 'let your husband do the cooking.

' Anthea, 66, commented on the Vanessa show on Channel 5, stating, 'What has annoyed me about watching Venezuela is that nobody does their kids any favours letting them leave home useless. Boys and girls should leave home knowing how to do domestics and be able to cook.

' The remarks have fueled debate about the responsibilities of young influencers and the expectations placed upon them in the public eye. Venezuela's transition into married life has been a source of fascination for many, with her every move scrutinized by fans and critics alike. From her lavish wedding to her modest caravan home, she continues to command attention on social media.

The purchase of high-end bedding for a static home underscores her desire to maintain a sense of luxury despite her new surroundings. Meanwhile, the conflict with Noah over the TikTok video reveals the mundane yet relatable challenges of marriage, amplified by the constant presence of cameras. Anthea Turner's comments add a layer of generational critique, questioning whether Venezuela is prepared for domestic responsibilities.

As the couple navigates their first weeks together, it remains to be seen how they will balance their public personas with the private realities of their relationship. For now, Venezuela seems determined to embrace her new life, even as she faces backlash and the inevitable adjustments that come with marriage and moving into a smaller space. Her story continues to unfold on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where she shares both the glamorous and the gritty aspects of her journey





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