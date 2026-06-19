Venezuela Fury's husband Noah was caught on video moaning that their static caravan is too small, leaving her looking unimpressed. The 19-year-old also sparked controversy by claiming Venezuela is his wife now and denying rumors of a £5 million wedding gift from Tyson Fury.

Venezuela Fury , the 16-year-old daughter of boxing champion Tyson Fury and his wife Paris, recently married her 19-year-old husband Noah . The couple has been sharing their daily life on social media, offering a glimpse into their new home: a static caravan .

However, a recent video captured Noah complaining that the caravan is too small, leaving Venezuela looking unimpressed. The caravan, located on a gated compound near Chesterfield, Derbyshire, measures 42 feet long and 14 feet wide, totaling 588 square feet. Despite being called The Manor House by the couple, Noah expressed dissatisfaction, asking Venezuela why she bought him such a tiny house.

Venezuela ignored his comment and redirected him to sit down, then began singing along to lyrics about waiting a little bit longer. The couple's living situation has sparked debate over who paid for the caravan. Initially believed to be a wedding gift from Venezuela's parents, recent claims suggest Noah purchased it himself. If Tyson and Paris bought it, Noah risks angering the former heavyweight champion after being accused of disrespecting him in a live video.

During that video, Noah read comments calling him disrespectful and retorted, Her dad will see this? It's alright, let him see it. She's my wife now. He also clarified that the couple does not share finances, stating that each earns their own money.

Furthermore, Noah denied receiving a rumored £5 million from Tyson as a wedding gift. In another incident, Noah struggled with the name of Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague's newborn son, Midas. When asked on a livestream if he had met Midas yet, Noah mispronounced the name as Mi-das instead of My-das and even questioned the baby's gender. Venezuela corrected him, confirming it was a boy.

This blunder drew mockery from fans. The name Midas, rooted in Greek mythology, was chosen by Molly-Mae and Tommy, who revealed it during Tommy's boxing match against Eddie Hall. The caravan itself is modestly but stylishly furnished, with a living room featuring a built-in space for a large TV and a modern fireplace, a kitchen with white cabinets, gold handles, marble countertops, and two bedrooms with built-in cabinets and grey carpeting.

The bathroom includes a shower and a freestanding bathtub with white, gold, and marble trim. Venezuela previously lived in her parents' £8 million mansion in Morecambe Bay, making the transition to a static caravan a significant change. Despite the downsizing, the couple appears to be settling into married life, though Noah's complaints and social media controversies continue to attract attention.

The caravan, while smaller than the Fury family's lavish home, provides a cozy space for the young couple as they navigate their newfound independence and public scrutiny





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