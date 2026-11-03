Venezuela Fury Sparks Outrage Over Real Mink Fur While Promoting Fragrance

Venezuela Fury faces criticism from fans for wearing real mink and fox fur on social media, clashing with her recent glamorous fragrance launch appearance with husband Noah Price.

Venezuela Fury, the 17-year-old daughter of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury and his wife Paris, has faced renewed online scrutiny after posing in garments made from real animal fur on her social media channels. This controversy arises shortly after the TikTok content creator and Instagram influencer made a high-profile public appearance at a fragrance launch event at the Trafford Centre in Manchester on Tuesday. The incident highlights the growing tension between celebrity fashion choices and public sentiment regarding animal welfare and ethical consumerism.

Manchester Fragrance Launch Details

Venezuela Fury appeared at the shopping centre to promote the launch of dxb perfume, a brand based in Dubai that is currently expanding its retail presence in the United Kingdom. Her partner, 19-year-old Noah Price, documented the outing by filming a video of her during the event, a gesture that earned him praise from their followers as the ultimate supportive social media spouse. The couple, who married earlier this year, are known for sharing elements of their domestic life with their online audience.

Also read Cancer and job loss couldn't stop this New York couple's wedding dream

During the launch, Venezuela presented a polished and glamorous image, dressed in a white and black polka dot jacket. She paired the statement piece with beige form-fitting trousers and black high heels to complete the ensemble. Her long brunette hair was worn loose, and she applied a full face of makeup featuring a prominent bright red lip. Meanwhile, Noah Price opted for a more relaxed aesthetic, wearing a black Montirex tracksuit paired with grey and silver Asics trainers.

Real Mink Fur Brand Controversy

The Manchester appearance drew attention away from recent backlash Venezuela faced for promoting real fur products on her Instagram account. Last month, she posted a photograph wearing a pink outfit that included a jacket from the brand Marie Minks. The brand explicitly states that its products are crafted from 100 per cent real mink or fox fur, rather than synthetic or faux alternatives. Venezuela captioned the post by crediting the coat to @marieminks19.

Advertisement

This post triggered immediate negative reactions from her followers, who expressed strong disapproval of wearing real fur in 2026. One user commented, "Wearing real fur in 2026," while another responded with a series of vomit emojis. Additional comments included pleas such as, "Don't wear real fur. You don't need to. Real fur is only for the animal it belongs to. Do some research before you buy into this obscenity." Several users stated they would be unfollowing her, arguing that the choice was wrong and that she should know better. A representative for Venezuela was contacted by the Daily Mail for comment regarding these specific posts.

Previous Fur Promotions and Public Reaction

This is not the first time the teen influencer has encountered criticism for her association with fur brands. Just months prior, she faced similar backlash after promoting Furs by Faraday on Instagram. In that instance, she flaunted a coat from the company, which also led to negative comments from followers demanding she stop supporting the industry. The recurring nature of these incidents suggests a consistent pattern of fashion choices that conflict with the ethical values of a significant portion of her fanbase.

Despite the controversy, Venezuela continues to engage in high-profile social activities. She recently enjoyed a weekend getaway in London with her husband, staying at the five-star The Landmark London hotel in Marylebone. During this trip, she posed for photos in a long red fur coat, further fueling the debate about her fashion preferences. She praised the hotel experience, noting the beautiful rooms, food, and service, while her mother, Paris Fury, commented on the post, expressing her approval of the weekend and the gifts Noah had provided.

Personal Life and Designer Gifts

Before the fur controversy intensified, Venezuela and Noah were seen celebrating their relationship with lavish gestures. Noah treated his wife to a weekend away in London, gifting her designer items valued at £3,400. These presents included metallic silver Louis Vuitton trainers and an Alma BB handbag. Venezuela expressed her gratitude on Instagram, writing, "My lovely presents off Noah, so he really is the best to me." The couple had previously kicked off her 17th birthday celebrations with gifts from Christian Louboutin and Dior, with Noah sharing a loving selfie and message: "Happy birthday my wife, love u."