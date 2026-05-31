Venezuela Fury Snaps at Husband Noah for Guitar Interruption During TikTok Video

Venezuela Fury, 16, loses patience with husband Noah Price, 19, as he plays guitar while she films a TikTok about her fading wedding tan, following Anthea Turner's harsh criticism of the teen's domestic skills.

Venezuela Fury , the 16-year-old influencer and daughter of boxing champion Tyson Fury and his wife Paris, has found herself in a heated moment with her new husband Noah Price .

Just days after returning from their 30,000-pound honeymoon in Marbella, the couple has settled into their new static home in Yorkshire. On Sunday, Venezuela attempted to film a TikTok video to update her fans on the fading of her wedding tan. As she spoke about her efforts to maintain a bronzed look, Noah began playing the guitar in the background, interrupting her monologue.

Frustrated, Venezuela exclaimed, I am trying to talk, and later added, Does anyone else get driven insane by a guitar? Go sing! The clip captures the lighthearted yet tense exchange between the newlyweds, with Noah eventually questioning if she was going to delete the video. Venezuela insisted she would not delete it but ultimately gave up on the recording, remarking, Noah's a great guitar player because I can't talk.

This incident follows a public critique from former TV presenter Anthea Turner, who branded Venezuela useless after the teen suggested that husbands should do the cooking. Anthea made the comments on Channel 5's Vanessa show, arguing that young people should leave home equipped with domestic skills. In response, Venezuela has shown resilience, adopting the same thick-skinned attitude as her father, Tyson Fury.

She recently posted a defiant TikTok addressing online haters who called her an ignorant, self-centred evil bitch, stating, I'm Venezuela and I don't care. Fans have rallied behind her, praising her confidence and spirit. Despite the criticism, Venezuela and Noah continue to navigate their early married life, sharing glimpses of their domestic routine on social media. From cooking together to dealing with everyday interruptions, the couple is carving out their own path away from the spotlight of Tyson Fury's fame.

Venezuela has also been seen helping her mother Paris with household chores and looking after her younger siblings, showcasing a more helpful side that contradicts Anthea Turner's claims. The young influencer remains unbothered by the negative comments, focusing instead on building her life with Noah and engaging with her supportive followers





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