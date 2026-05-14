Venezuela Fury Shares Final Preparations for Wedding to Boxer Noah Price

Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela reveals her wedding dress details and a surprising footwear dilemma as she prepares to marry Noah Price this weekend.

The world of professional boxing and high-profile celebrity lifestyles is buzzing with anticipation as Venezuela Fury , the daughter of the heavyweight champion Tyson Fury , enters the final countdown before her wedding day.

The sixteen-year-old bride-to-be is set to exchange vows with her fiancé, Noah Price, who is nineteen and also a boxer, this coming Saturday. In the days leading up to the ceremony, Venezuela has taken to social media, specifically TikTok, to provide her followers with a glimpse into the whirlwind of preparations that accompany such a significant life event.

One of the most heartwarming moments shared was the opening of an early wedding gift from the production crew of the Fury family's Netflix series, which is currently in the process of filming its third season. The gift, a stunning crystal vase, drew immediate praise from both Venezuela and her mother, Paris, who described the piece as having a lovely 'gypsy-esque' quality that would be utilized frequently in their home.

This blend of family tradition and modern fame creates a unique backdrop for the upcoming nuptials, as the family continues to document their lives for a global audience. Beyond the gifts, Venezuela has been meticulously detailing her beauty and fashion choices for the big day. She recently showcased her fresh manicure, featuring a delicate white lace effect that many of her admirers noted 'look like wedding nails'.

The excitement continued as she thanked the luxury bridal brand Nola Grey for providing her with a pre-ceremony robe, which she described as being a favorite bridal look. However, the most debated aspect of her wedding attire has been her choice of footwear. Moving away from the tradition of towering high heels, the teenager has been openly debating whether to prioritize comfort and style with white New Balance trainers or the more unconventional choice of white or even blue Crocs.

She expressed her delight with her wedding gowns, which were sourced from Ava Rose Hamilton in Lancashire, though her mother kept the specific details of the dresses a secret to maintain the surprise for the ceremony. This fashion-forward approach was previously hinted at during her hen party, where she donned a bold Gladiator-style gold metallic dress, signaling that she is not afraid to break conventional bridal norms.

The road to the altar has been a fast-paced journey for the young couple, starting with Noah's proposal during Venezuela's sixteenth birthday celebration last year. Planning began almost immediately, leading to the current excitement. While the event is a celebration, it has also brought to light the complex emotional dynamics within the Fury household. Paris Fury has spoken candidly about her surprise at the engagement, admitting that she still views Venezuela as her 'little girl'.

In interviews, Paris mentioned that she had encouraged her daughter to explore various opportunities in life, and the early arrival of a serious relationship was unexpected, especially since there were guidelines regarding dating before the age of sixteen. Venezuela herself has noted that her mother sometimes sounded 'disappointed', although Paris has vehemently denied this, insisting she is simply adjusting to the rapid pace of her daughter's transition into adulthood.

As part of a large and vibrant family including siblings Prince, Tyson, Valencia, Adonis, Athena, and Rico, Venezuela's wedding is sure to be a grand affair that blends traditional family values with the modern, eclectic spirit of the Fury clan. The anticipation is palpable as the public waits to see if she will ultimately walk down the aisle in trainers or Crocs, adding a touch of youthful rebellion to her bridal look





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