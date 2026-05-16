The wedding of Venezuela Fury, the daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, is set to take place at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on Saturday. The bride-to-be and her fiancé Noah Price are due to wed at the Church of England place of worship, which is located in the village of St John's, Isle of Man. The wedding preparations are underway, with Venezuela and her bridesmaids getting glammed up and the venue being decorated with flowers and a blue carpet.

Venezuela Fury 's wedding planners made finishing touches at the church just hours before the teen will make her arrival on Saturday. The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury , 16, and her boxer fiancé Noah Price , 19, are due to wed at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's.

It is a Church of England place of worship and is in the village of the same name close to the Tyson family home on the Isle of Man. While Venezuela and her bridesmaids get glammed up in their pin curls and eye patches, organizers are adding their final touches to the venue.

Family including Tommy Fury, his fiancée Molly-Mae Hague, their daughter Bambi, three, and her sister Zoe touched down in the Isle of Man by private jet on Saturday morning. Although the day dawned grey and overcast, the blue hydrangeas, yellow roses and yellow ranunculus flowers brightened the day. Organisers were seen adding colour with a floral arch over the main door and a matching display in a side door.

A blue carpet was laid out from the main door which the couple are expected to walk along once the ceremony is over. A security guard was also inside the church carrying an umbrella which was either for the rain or to shield Venezuela's dress from photographers. Venezuela Fury's wedding planners made finishing touches at the church just hours before the teen will make her arrival later today.

The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, and her boxer fiancé Noah Price, 19, are due to wed at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on Saturday. Netflix crews were on hand to film the preparations as part of the At Home With The Fury's TV show and a bemused group of holidaymakers looked on as their coach tour arrived to visit the church.

And they were left disappointed after being told they couldn't visit inside the church due to the wedding taking place. Several of the group asked, 'Who's that?

' when told the identities of the couple getting married. A sign on the door read, 'Sorry church closed today.

' One member of the coach party said, 'It’s a shame we couldn’t go in. I’m actually a florist and wanted to see what the decorations were like inside. I don’t know how they can close it up.

' I’ve heard it’s supposed to be lovely inside, but we shall have to give it a miss. I’ve heard of Mike Tyson but not Tyson Fury.

' While organizers made sure everything is up to scratch, Venezuela was up bright and early getting ready with her glam squad at 4am. The bride-to-be posed in 'Mrs Price' pyjamas with her hair in rollers as she joined her bridesmaids and mother Paris in getting glammed up for the big day. Venezuela larked around in TikTok videos with the lyrics 'I'm getting married today!

' as she wore eye patches. The night before, Venezuela slipped into a bridal white mini dress as she joined her fiancé Noah for a pre-wedding celebration. On Friday, Noah couldn't keep his hands off the bride to be as the couple were seen leaving the picturesque church venue after their dress rehearsal.

Mother of the bride Paris exclusively told The Daily Mail she was feeling 'a little nervous' as she turned up with her daughter for a rehearsal at her church venue. Paris drove a silver Ford Galaxy people carrier with her and Venezuela to the drive of the church just after 5pm when it closed to the public, with the melodic chimes ringing from the impressive steeple.

When asked how she was feeling Paris said: 'A little nervous' and then added a cheery smile and said 'Thank you' when we offered our congratulations. For the rehearsal Venezuela opted for a leopard print jacket, red leggings and sliders, which she wore just hours earlier during a TikTok showing off her fake tan





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Venezuela Fury Tyson Fury Paris Fury Noah Price Church Of England Isle Of Man Wedding Preparations Decorations Flowers Blue Carpet Wedding Planners Glam Squad Eye Patches Mrs Price Pyjamas Tiktok Videos Pre-Wedding Celebration Dress Rehearsal Melodic Chimes Silver Ford Galaxy People Carrier Cheery Smile Thank You

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