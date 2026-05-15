Venezuela Fury's wedding on cloud of family fallout following feud with John

Family members clash, but beloved boxer Tyson Fury and his wife Paris maintain support for daughter Venezuela as she prepares for wedding day, while grandfather John sparks controversy with comments about daughter's maturity and his relationship with son Tyson.

It's supposed to be the happiest day of her life. Yet Venezuela Fury has an ominous cloud hanging over her wedding on Saturday after her grandfather John sparked a bitter family fallout .

Known for his outspoken nature, John hasn't held back in recent months with his remarks about his family members, which will no doubt cause some awkward moments when Venezuela, 16, ties the knot with Noah Price, 19. Indeed, John, 60, doesn't even think Venezuela should be walking down the aisle at all, having previously confessed that he didn't think she was 'mature enough' to date, let alone get married.

During an appearance on At Home With The Furys, John made his feelings clear during a chat with sons Tyson, 37, and Tommy, 27, after Tyson called Noah a 'decent fella'. Expressing his shock that Venezuela was dating, John remarked: 'They're children! I don't think she's mature enough for anything like - she's still a baby.

' A Fury family fallout threatens to overshadow Venezuela's wedding day after John (left) said his relationship with son Tyson is 'completely destroyed'. While Paris and Tyson have given daughter Venezuela, 16, their blessing to marry Noah Price (all pictured), John doesn't think she's 'mature enough' to date, let alone get married. Surprisingly, Tyson wasn't as fazed by his daughter's young age, given he was 18 and his wife Paris was 17 when he proposed to her.

Paris, 36, has also defended her daughter's age, saying on This Morning: 'Venezuela is so mature for her years. She's done so much in such a short time just because of who she is and the fact that she's got six younger brothers and sisters that she's helped bring up, I can't deny it... It's time you knew the truth I'm Katie Hind, Consultant Editor Showbusiness, and I have met some real characters in my 20 years in the business.

One celebrity threatened to slap me. Another sent me vile sexual texts. Many have used words I can't repeat here. I've heard it all in my time, and now you should know the truth.

Sign up to our Spotlight newsletter for free and I'll reveal the 20 rudest celebs I've ever met





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Family Fallout Wedding Maturity John Fury Tyson Fury Paris Fury

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Venezuela Fury's Wedding Countdown: Preparations and Final PreparationsVenezuela Fury, the daughter of Tyson Fury, has started her wedding day countdown as she prepares to marry her boxer fiancé, Noah Price, this weekend. She has been sharing her last minute preparations on social media, including opening an early wedding gift from the crew working on the Fury family's Netflix show. Venezuela has also shown off her new nails and debated whether to wear white Crocs or New Balance trainers with her wedding gown.

Read more »

Venezuela Fury's Wedding Countdown: Last-Minute Preparations and Wedding Gown PickVenezuela Fury, the daughter of Tyson Fury, has started her wedding day countdown as she prepares to marry her boxer fiancé, Noah Price, this weekend. She has been sharing her last-minute preparations on social media, including opening an early wedding gift from the crew working on the Fury family's Netflix show. Venezuela also showed off her new nails and debated whether to wear white Crocs or New Balance trainers with her wedding gown.

Read more »

Tyson Fury's Early Tesco Trip Ahead of Daughter's WeddingTyson Fury, the 'Gypsy King', was seen wearing Crocs and pyjamas as he made a quick trip to Tesco on The Isle of Man on Friday, ahead of his daughter Venezuela's wedding. He is currently in the middle of a family fallout with his dad John, who believes his 16-year-old granddaughter is too immature to get married.

Read more »

Tyson Fury's Family Drama: The 'Gypsy King' and His 16-Year-Old Granddaughter's WeddingTyson Fury, the 'Gypsy King', is currently locked in a bitter family fallout with his dad John after his 16-year-old granddaughter was deemed 'too immature' to marry. Despite the drama, Fury flashed a smile as he made sure to stock up on groceries for his daughter's wedding. Meanwhile, his wife Paris has defended her daughter's age, saying she is mature for her years.

Read more »