Venezuela Fury's Wedding Countdown: Last-Minute Preparations and Wedding Gown Pick

Venezuela Fury, the daughter of Tyson Fury, has started her wedding day countdown as she prepares to marry her boxer fiancé, Noah Price, this weekend. She has been sharing her last-minute preparations on social media, including opening an early wedding gift from the crew working on the Fury family's Netflix show. Venezuela also showed off her new nails and debated whether to wear white Crocs or New Balance trainers with her wedding gown.

Venezuela Fury has started her wedding day countdown, as it's revealed she will tie the knot with her boxer fiancé this weekend. The daughter of Tyson Fury , 16, will marry Noah Price, 19, on Saturday, and with just days to go she's been sharing her last minute preparations on social media.

The teenager uploaded a series of TikToks on Thursday as she happily opened an early wedding gift from the crew working on the Fury family's Netflix show, which is currently shooting a third series. Unwrapping a crystal vase, Venezuela and her mother Paris both exclaimed over the gift, with Paris excitedly saying 'That's very gypsy-esque! That's lovely. You'll use that all the time.

' The bride-to-be also showed off her new nails as she filmed scenes with Netflix, and her followers noticed that the white lace effect design 'look like wedding nails'. Earlier in the day, Venezuela thanked luxury bridal brand Nola Grey for sending her a pre-ceremony look, gushing 'love my bridal robe'. Venezuela Fury has started her wedding day countdown, as it's revealed she will tie the knot with her boxer fiancé this weekend.

The daughter of Tyson Fury, 16, will marry Noah Price, 19, on Saturday and with just days to go she's been sharing her last minute preparations on social media





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Venezuela Fury Tyson Fury Boxer Fiance Wedding Countdown Last-Minute Preparations Wedding Gown Pick Luxury Bridal Brand Ava Rose Hamilton Gladiator-Style Gold Metallic Dress Hen Party Hits Radio Instagram Q&A Crystal Vase White Lace Effect Design Wedding Nails Luxury Bridal Brand Nola Grey Pre-Ceremony Look Wedding Gown Wedding Shoes Moving Out Of Fury Family Home Disappointed Go Out Different Opportunities Boxer Fiance Wedding Countdown Last-Minute Preparations Wedding Gown Pick Luxury Bridal Brand Ava Rose Hamilton Gladiator-Style Gold Metallic Dress Hen Party Hits Radio Instagram Q&A Crystal Vase White Lace Effect Design Wedding Nails Luxury Bridal Brand Nola Grey Pre-Ceremony Look Wedding Gown Wedding Shoes Moving Out Of Fury Family Home Disappointed Go Out Different Opportunities

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