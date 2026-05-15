The wedding will take place on Saturday, with Venezuela and Noah set to tie the knot in front of their loved ones after a year of dating. The fairytale church venue, the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's, has a rich history and a Celtic cross in the grounds. A team of wedding planners, Event Stylists, has arrived to prepare the church for the nuptials. The marquee at the nearby Comis Hotel, also planned by Event Stylists has been hired to host the wedding reception.

This is the picturesque church venue for the wedding of Venezuela Fury and Noah Price. Venezuela, 16, and Noah, 19, are set to tie the knot in front of their loved ones on Saturday after a year of dating.

Ahead of the big day, Noah gathered with his groomsmen at the swanky hotel Comis Hotel where 150 guests will attend the reception. The Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's is a Church of England place of worship and is in the village of the same name close to the Tyson family home.

There has been a church on the site for more than 1,000 years according to local historians and there is a Celtic cross in the grounds to the sun god Lugh. Late Friday afternoon, a team of workers from Event Stylists, the firm planning the wedding, arrived at the church. They were joined by Reverend Fisher, who will conduct the service. The nuptials will be officiated by Rev Joanna Fisher.

The wedding reception will be held at the nearby Comis Hotel where 150 guests will tuck into a three-course meal costing £200 per head. With its panoramic view of nearby mountains, it is described as a 'stunning ceremony venue with a distinct atmosphere to make your day truly special.





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Venezuela Fury's Wedding Victorian Royal Chapel Of St John's Church Venue Celtic CROSS Marque Comis Hotel Rev En Jo VANNA FIS Herb

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