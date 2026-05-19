Venezuela Fury's Stunning Wedding Evokes Picturesque Isle of Man

Venezuela Fury, the daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, tied the knot with boxer Noah Price at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man. The wedding was reportedly lavish, with a £5million gift from Venezuela's parents and a traditional gypsy caravan.

Venezuela Fury and her new husband Noah Price looked every inch the loved-up newlyweds after kicking off their £30,000 honeymoon in Marbella. The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, tied the knot with boxer Noah, 19, at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man on Saturday, wearing a lace gown with a 50ft-long train.

Noah proudly had his wedding jewellery on full display as he and Venezuela shared snaps and videos from their post-wedding getaway. The boxer, 19, proudly wore his wedding band on a chain round his neck as he enjoyed a stroll on the beach with his new wife. Dressed head-to-toe in designer looks, Venezuela and Noah enjoyed lunch at the Sexy Pasta restaurant after kicking off their lavish honeymoon.

It comes amid reports Venezuela's parents Tyson, 37, and Paris, 36, have reportedly gifted them £5million and a traditional gypsy caravan as a wedding gift. Venezuela Fury and her new husband Noah Price looked every inch the loved-up newlyweds after kicking off their £30,000 honeymoon in Marbell





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Venezuela Fury Noah Price Isle Of Man Wedding Lavish £5Million

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