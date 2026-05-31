Venezuela Fury's Husband Interrupts TikTok Video After Anthea Turner Calls Her 'Useless'

Venezuela Fury, 16, was filmed fuming at husband Noah Price during a TikTok recording. This comes after TV host Anthea Turner criticized her for suggesting husbands should cook. The newlyweds, who recently married in a lavish ceremony and honeymooned in Marbella, now face public debate over domestic responsibilities.

Venezuela Fury , a 16-year-old influencer, expressed frustration when her 19-year-old husband Noah Price interrupted her while she was filming a TikTok video. The incident occurred after television presenter Anthea Turner criticized Venezuela, calling her "useless" following a video where she suggested that husbands should handle cooking.

Venezuela and Noah had recently married in a lavish ceremony on the Isle of Man, organized by her parents, Tyson and Paris Fury, and then enjoyed a £30,000 honeymoon in Marbella before settling into a static caravan home in Yorkshire. In the TikTok clip, Venezuela discussed how her wedding tan was fading, stating she works hard to maintain her color and mentioning a magazine feature that made her look pale.

Noah played guitar over her speech, prompting her to exclaim, "I'm trying to talk!

" She joked about his guitar playing and eventually gave up, noting that Noah is a great guitarist because she cannot talk. This followed Anthea Turner's remarks on the Vanessa show, where she argued that young people should learn domestic skills before leaving home, directly responding to Venezuela's earlier video showing Noah cooking while she observed. Turner said, "What has annoyed me about watching Venezuela is that nobody does their kids any favours letting them leave home useless.

Boys and girls should leave home knowing how to do domestics and be able to cook.

" In that video, Venezuela had said, "Good advice for everyone by the way, don't cook, let your husband do it. " Despite Turner's criticism, Venezuela has been shown on the family's Netflix reality series, At Home With The Furys, helping with chores and caring for younger siblings at her parents' £5 million mansion. Separately, Venezuela addressed online abuse where she was labeled an "ignorant, self-centred evil b***h.

" She responded defiantly on TikTok, writing, "Some people will say I'm nice, good hearted and harmless. Some people will say I'm the most ignorant, self centred evil b**ch. But I'm Venezuela and I don't care.

" Fans offered support, praising her confidence and wishing her happiness in marriage. The Daily Mail sought comment from Venezuela's representatives. The incident underscores ongoing scrutiny of the teenage influencer's lifestyle and public statements, drawing reactions from media personalities and social media users alike





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