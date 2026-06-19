Venezuela Fury's husband, Noah, has been caught complaining about the couple's static caravan, which they share with the daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury. The caravan is 42ft long and 14ft wide, spanning 588 square feet, but Noah claims it's 'too small.' Venezuela, however, remains unimpressed, singing along to a song instead of addressing Noah's comment. The couple's daily life has been the subject of recent updates on social media, with fans weighing in on their relationship and living arrangements. The ownership of the caravan has been disputed, with some reports suggesting it was a wedding gift from Tyson and Paris, while others claim Noah purchased the home himself.

Venezuela Fury 's husband, Noah , has been caught complaining about the couple's static caravan , which they share with the daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury . The caravan, dubbed 'The Manor House,' is 42ft long and 14ft wide, spanning 588 square feet.

Despite its spacious two-bedroom design, Noah expressed his dissatisfaction with the home, claiming it was 'too small.

' Venezuela, however, remained unimpressed, ignoring Noah's comment and instead singing along to a song. The couple's daily life has been the subject of recent updates on social media, with fans weighing in on their relationship and living arrangements. The ownership of the caravan has been disputed, with some reports suggesting it was a wedding gift from Tyson and Paris, while others claim Noah purchased the home himself.

If the former is true, Noah may be risking the wrath of Tyson again after being accused of being 'disrespectful' towards him in a recent live video. During the appearance, Noah defended himself against criticism, stating that he is 'my wife's husband now.

' The couple has also faced questions about their finances, with Noah insisting that they do not share a bank account. He also debunked a rumor that Tyson gave him £5million when he tied the knot with his daughter. The couple's living arrangements have been the subject of much speculation, with the caravan featuring a spacious living room, modern kitchen, and plush bedrooms. The bathroom is also equipped with marble trim and a freestanding bathtub.

Meanwhile, the couple's niece, Molly-Mae Hague, and her partner, Tommy Fury, recently welcomed a newborn son, with the baby's name being revealed as 'Midas.

' However, Noah seemed unaware of the news, struggling to pronounce the name and even questioning whether the couple had a boy or a girl. The name 'Midas' links to Greek mythology, referencing the king of Phrygia who was granted a wish that everything he touched turned to gold. The couple's social media presence has been marked by controversy, with fans criticizing Noah for his behavior and comments.

However, the couple remains popular among their followers, with many tuning in to their livestreams and updates. The couple's living arrangements and relationship have been the subject of much speculation, with fans eagerly awaiting their next move.





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