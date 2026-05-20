Venezuela Fury's Friend Selling Her Custom-Made Bridesmaid Dress on Vinted

The story revolves around Venezuela Fury, a 16-year-old daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, who recently got married. Her friend Libby Peat is attempting to sell her custom-made blue corset, skirt, and train outfit on the resale site Vinted, just days after the wedding. Libby mentioned being 'broke' and 'could do with the money' from the sale.

Venezuela Fury 's friend is selling her bridesmaid dress on Vinted for £500 - days after the wedding. The 16-year-old daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury married Noah Price, 19, in a ceremony in the Isle of Man last week and are now enjoying their honeymoon.

But less than a week into their time as newlyweds, her pal Libby Peat is attempting to flog her custom-made blue corset, skirt and train on the resale site. Libby, who was among the 18 bridesmaids on the big day, said she was 'broke' and 'could do with the money' from the sale of the outfit.

She later doubled down on her decision to sell and said that she was only able to bin or sell the dress, claiming she doesn't have room in her '5ft wide 10ft long caravan'. Libby first posted a series of snaps of the dress on her TikTok page, writing: 'Who wants to buy my bridesmaid dress super broke rn could use the money.

' She captioned the post: 'I'm being dead srs taking offers. ' One fan wrote in the comments: 'Sure your mate would be thrilled!? ' Venezuela Fury's friend is selling her bridesmaid dress just days after the wedding as she urged fans on TikTok to purchase the garment. The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, married her husband Noah Price, 19, in a ceremony in the Isle of Man last week and are now enjoying their honeymoon.

Responding to the negativity surrounding her decision in a second video, Libby said: 'Guys unfortunately it's just not that serious.

'Sorry, it's never that serious over a dress I've already worn, can't exactly wear it again. Can't exactly wrap it up and put it in a plastic bag and put it in my 10ft long, 5ft wide caravan for the next 40 years. Doesn't seem like a feasible plan, so it was either sell it or put it in the bin.

'So if you want to buy it please do I've got places to be, people to see, champagne to buy and horses to bet on! But it's never that serious, sorry to burst your bubble. The comments left on that video were a bit diabolical. They're getting a bit out of hand now.

Paris seemingly supported the sale, as she wrote: 'I told her she can go for it. She can't exactly wear it again'. Venezuela's bridesmaid dresses were bespoke and handmade by the online shop Mode Mwah. The dress has not been sold yet.

It comes amid reports Venezuela's parents Tyson, 37, and Paris, 36, have reportedly gifted them £5million and a traditional gypsy caravan as a wedding gift. The couple, who have an estimated £162million net worth, are also said to have paid for their £30,000 honeymoon. A source told The Sun: 'Tyson and Paris gave Venezuela and Noah a wedding present of £5million to kick-start their life, obviously, they were over the moon.

Some family members thought it was a lot of money for a young couple so there were some mixed feelings - but it’s up to Tyson and Paris.

'Tyson also paid for the honeymoon and got them a traditional gypsy wagon as a sentimental gift. Tyson’s got one in his front yard. The wedding was magical and they spent £40,000 on Venezuela’s dress alone. That’s the gypsy way - go big.

The couple's wedding didn't quite go off without a hitch, as it was revealed a man was arrested at the wedding reception and held after a brawl broke out, the Daily Mail understands. The unidentified man in his 20s was held after four police cars swooped on the country golf course venue late on Saturday while the reception was in full swing.

Exclusive pictures obtained by the Daily Mail show the man being bundled into a van just minutes after Venezuela and husband Noah Price had taken to the dance floor. Mysterious Girl star Peter Andre had just ended his set when officers were called to the four star Comis Hotel near Douglas on the Isle of Man.

At the reception booze flowed - although the bar was not free at Tyson's request as he didn't want guests to get drunk - in fact the highest cost was thought to be Andre's estimated £5,000 appearance fee. But police were called by hotel staff when revellers began arguing among themselves after getting tipsy. It is understood the man was arrested following an allegation of disorderly behaviour at the reception.

Under the Isle of Man 2021 Licensing Act police have the power to arrest anyone who is behaving disorderly or acting indecently to the annoyance of any person on licensed premises





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Venezuela Fury Libby Peat Bridesmaid Dress Custom-Made Resale Site Vinted Wedding Gift £5Million Gypsy Caravan £30 000 Honeymoon £40 000 Dress Peter Andre Brawl Disorderly Behaviour Underage Drinking Hotel Staff Police Licensing Act Isle Of Man 2021 Peter Andre Appearance Fee Isle Of Man 2021 Licensing Act Police Power To Arrest Disorderly Or Acting Indecently To The Annoyan

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