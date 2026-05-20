Venezuela Fury's Friend Selling Her Bridesmaids Dress

A daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, who is married to Noah Price in a ceremony in the Isle of Man, is selling her custom-made blue corset, skirt, and train on Vinted for £525, just days after the wedding. She is facing criticism for selling it, saying she is broke and needs the money.

Venezuela Fury's friend is selling her bridesmaids dress just days after the wedding on Vinted for £525 as she urged fans to purchase the garment on her TikTok page.

She is being criticized for selling the dress, claiming it is 'broke'. However, she defends her decision saying she is 'broke' and 'could do with the money' from the sale of the outfit. Paris Fury, Venezuela's mother, seems to have given her the go-ahead to sell the dress. Sources claim Venezuela's parents, Tyson and Paris Fury, have gifted them £5million and a traditional gypsy caravan as a wedding gift.

Venezuela and her husband, Noah Price, also paid for their £30,000 honeymoon





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Venezuelan Fury Bridesmaid Dress Selling On Vinted Venezuela And Price Wedding £5Million Gift From Parents £30 000 Honeymoon

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