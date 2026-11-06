Venezuela Fury Reports Theft From Car at Sheffield Bonfire Night

Venezuela Fury reveals her husband Noah Price's Jeep was broken into at Sheffield's bonfire event, with fireworks and personal items stolen during the celebration.

Tyson Fury and Paris Fury's daughter, Venezuela Fury, has publicly disclosed that her husband, Noah Price, was the victim of a vehicle burglary during the recent bonfire night celebrations in Sheffield. The incident occurred on Thursday when the couple attended the local fireworks display, leaving their Jeep parked while they watched the show.

Theft Details and Stolen Items

Venezuela Fury shared the distressing update on her TikTok platform, explaining that Noah Price had purchased a box of fireworks earlier in the day and stored them in the rear of their vehicle. The Jeep featured windows in the boot area, which allowed thieves to break in and steal the fireworks, a coat, and a pair of trainers while the owners were present at the event.

Also read U.S. Begins Cartel Drone Strikes in Former Cartel Haven Venezuela

She noted that the couple had locked the doors before entering the venue but were unaware of the break-in until they returned early to set off their own purchased pyrotechnics. When Noah Price checked the back of the car, he discovered that all the items were missing, prompting Venezuela Fury to question the desperation of the thieves in her video caption.

Event Timing and Customer Experience

Adding to the frustration of the ordeal, Venezuela Fury pointed out a significant discrepancy in the event schedule that caused unnecessary waiting for attendees. She revealed that she and Noah Price had assumed the fireworks display was scheduled to begin at 8 o'clock, but the actual start time was 9 o'clock.

Advertisement

This misunderstanding resulted in the couple standing in the cold for four hours before the show began, only to have their personal purchases stolen after the display. The influencer described the situation as an aggravating combination of poor event timing and a lack of vehicle security during a busy public gathering.

Recent Luxury Lifestyle Contrast

The theft of relatively modest items stands in stark contrast to the lavish lifestyle the couple has been showcasing recently. In May, Venezuela Fury and Noah Price tied the knot, and their relationship has been marked by high-end gift exchanges and luxury travel experiences. Just prior to the Sheffield incident, the pair enjoyed a weekend getaway in London.

During that trip, Noah Price treated his wife to a designer Louis Vuitton outfit, spending £3,400 on a metallic silver trainer and an Alma BB bag. The couple stayed at the five-star The Landmark London hotel in Marylebone, where Venezuela Fury posted photos of herself in a red fur coat, receiving praise from her mother, Paris Fury, on social media.

Health Updates and Career Changes

Beyond the recent theft, Venezuela Fury has been open about her health and professional changes. She recently exited the reality television series I'm A Celebrity... The Wild Frontier after just 72 hours, citing illness as the primary reason for her departure alongside her husband.

Advertisement

She described feeling unwell with vomiting and reported developing two cold sores, a condition she stated she had never experienced before. Medical staff from ITV examined her at the time, and she returned to a hotel with Noah Price to recover, marking a significant but challenging moment in her young career.