Venezuela Fury Rants at Husband Noah Price for Interrupting Her TikTok Video

Venezuela Fury, 16, has been in the news for her recent marriage to Noah Price, 19, and her comments on social media. The influencer and her husband recently returned from a £30,000 honeymoon to Marbella and are now living in a new static caravan home in Yorkshire. In a recent TikTok video, Venezuela was trying to film a clip when Noah interrupted her by playing the guitar.

Venezuela Fury , 16, has been in the news for her recent marriage to Noah Price , 19, and her comments on social media. The influencer and her husband recently returned from a £30,000 honeymoon to Marbella and are now living in a new static caravan home in Yorkshire.

In a recent TikTok video, Venezuela was trying to film a clip when Noah interrupted her by playing the guitar. She was talking to her social media fans about how her dark wedding tan had started to fade, saying: 'I know how pale I am, but you don't understand how hard I work to get that colour...

' Noah then chimed in asking: 'Who is that? ' to which she replies: 'I am making a video. ' Venezuela then went on to say: 'And the magazine made me look so pale! ' - referring to her glossy OK!

Magazine cover which documented their recent nuptials. Noah then sat on the sofa and began to play his guitar as she quipped at him: 'I am trying to talk!

' She added: 'Does anyone else get driven insane by a guitar? Go sing!

' Noah then said: 'Don't delete it,' referring to the clip, as she replied 'I'm not deleting it, I haven't deleted it... Anyway I give up!

'Noah's a great guitar player because I can't talk. ' This comes after Anthea Turner branded Venezuela 'useless' in brutal comments after the teen said, 'let your husband do the cooking'. Venezuela and Noah had shared a TikTok video of Noah cooking for her, and Anthea was hosting a debate on Channel 5 about whether it's unfair if one person always does the cooking in a relationship.

Venezuela was also recently branded 'ignorant, self-centred evil b***h' on social media, but she admitted she 'doesn't care' what people think. She shared a defiant TikTok to her page, saying: 'Some people will say I'm nice, good hearted and harmless. Some people will say I'm the most ignorant, self centred evil b**ch. But I'm Venezuela and I don't care.

' Fans rushed to reassure Venezuela that this was not the case, sharing their support in the comments section of the video clip. They said: 'Personally I think you carry yourself immaculately! You seem such a lovely lass inside and out. Hold that head high Mrs!

Wishing you both the happiest lifetime together'; 'Good for you! You are making your own life and you are smashing it!

'; 'Good for u you're absolutely beautiful girl'; 'Love it. Keep being you girl'; 'A real Fury, love it'; 'Keep doing you babe. Haters gonna hate, they are envious of you'; 'She's a diva and she knows it'; 'Yes girl. This is what we like to see.

Venezuela Fury, 16, starts married life with husband Noah Price, 19, as he rustles up steak for dinner at their new static caravan after their £30k Marbella honeymoon Venezuela said: 'Noah's cooking and I'm just observing. Right these are his potatoes and they actually look good, they look really nice and this is Noah's steaks.

'I just turned the gas ring on and thought it was on and wasn't on for like five minutes, but look I'm not used to cooking on all this, I'll leave you to do it all. ' She joked: 'Good advice for everyone by the way, don't cook, let your husband do it. ' Despite Anthea claiming Venezuela is 'useless', the teenager has proved she is very helpful when living at her parents' luxurious £5million mansion.

The youngster was often seen on their family Netflix reality show, At Home With The Furys, looking after her younger siblings and helping mum Paris cook dinner. The Daily Mail contacted Venezuela's representatives for comment





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Venezuela Fury Noah Price Tiktok Marbella Honeymoon Anthea Turner Useless

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