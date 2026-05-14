Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela is sharing her final wedding preparations and footwear dilemmas on social media before marrying Noah Price.

Venezuela Fury , the daughter of the world-renowned boxing champion Tyson Fury , has officially entered the final countdown for her wedding celebrations. The sixteen-year-old is set to tie the knot with her boxer fiancé, Noah Price , who is nineteen years old, in a ceremony scheduled for this coming Saturday.

As the big day approaches, Venezuela has been utilizing her social media platforms to give her followers a glimpse into the hectic and exciting final preparations. One of the most charming moments shared on TikTok featured the bride-to-be opening an early wedding gift from the production crew of the Fury family's Netflix series, which is currently filming its third season.

The gift, a stunning crystal vase, drew a passionate reaction from both Venezuela and her mother, Paris, who described the item as very gypsy-esque and noted that it would be a timeless piece used frequently in their home. Beyond the gifts, Venezuela has been focusing heavily on her bridal aesthetic. She has shared updates regarding her beauty routine, including a white lace effect nail design that her devoted followers quickly identified as the perfect choice for a wedding.

Additionally, she expressed her gratitude toward the luxury bridal brand Nola Grey for providing her with a pre-ceremony robe, which she described as absolutely lovely. The search for the perfect gown led her and her mother to Lancashire, where they visited Ava Rose Hamilton. While Paris shared photos of the successful trip on Instagram, she carefully kept the specific details of the dress a secret to maintain the surprise for the wedding day.

Interestingly, Venezuela has been very open about her desire to prioritize comfort over tradition when it comes to her footwear. She has been debating whether to pair her sophisticated gown with white New Balance trainers or white Crocs, and she even jokingly considered blue Crocs. She expressed that the thought of wearing traditional high heels for the duration of the nuptials was less appealing than the comfort of sneakers or clogs.

The path to this wedding began when Noah proposed to Venezuela during her sixteenth birthday party last year, sparking a whirlwind of planning that began just weeks later. Despite the excitement, the engagement brought about some interesting family dynamics. During a recent interview on Hits Radio, Paris Fury discussed her reaction to the news. While Paris insisted that she was not disappointed, Venezuela suggested that her mother's tone implied otherwise.

Paris explained that while she always encouraged her daughter to explore different opportunities in life, she simply did not expect an engagement to happen so soon. She recalled that Venezuela had mentioned having a boyfriend at fifteen, which was slightly before the agreed-upon age of sixteen for dating in the Fury household. Despite these minor tensions, Paris has reiterated that Venezuela remains her little girl.

The Fury household is a bustling one, with Venezuela being the eldest of seven children, including Prince, Tyson, Valencia, Adonis, Athena, and Rico. The public's curiosity remains high, especially after Venezuela wore a bold, gold metallic Gladiator-style dress for her hen party, leaving many to wonder if her wedding day attire will be equally unconventional or more traditional





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Venezuela Fury Tyson Fury Celebrity Wedding Noah Price Netflix Show

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How ‘The Pitt’ Star Noah Wyle Reacted to Real-Life Set Injury“Wait, I’m in ‘The Pitt’ right now,” his bloodied co-star recalled thinking.

Read more »

Noah Wyle channeled his 'The Pitt' character to treat a co-starLaetitia Hollard, who played a new nurse on season 2, revealed that the 'E.R.' alum helped clean her up after a cut on set.

Read more »

Ex-MLB pitcher Noah Syndergaard blasts Zohran Mamdani as Mets dysfunction reflects New York chaosEx-Mets ace Noah Syndergaard blasts NYC's political shift and Mayor Zohran Mamdani while lamenting the team's disappointing season and huge payroll.

Read more »

Venezuela Fury's Wedding Countdown: Preparations and Final PreparationsVenezuela Fury, the daughter of Tyson Fury, has started her wedding day countdown as she prepares to marry her boxer fiancé, Noah Price, this weekend. She has been sharing her last minute preparations on social media, including opening an early wedding gift from the crew working on the Fury family's Netflix show. Venezuela has also shown off her new nails and debated whether to wear white Crocs or New Balance trainers with her wedding gown.

Read more »