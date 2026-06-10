Venezuela Fury in Talks for TV Series Following TikTok Fame and Lavish Wedding

Sixteen-year-old Venezuela Fury, who married Noah Price last month, is being pursued by television executives for a fly-on-the-wall series. The couple's lavish wedding, high-profile family, and Venezuela's popular TikTok account have generated public fascination.

Venezuela Fury , the 16-year-old daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury , has become a national sensation following her marriage to Noah Price last month. The couple's wedding, held at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man, featured a lavish ceremony with Venezuela wearing a lace fishtail gown with a 50ft train, black sunglasses, and white Crocs.

After a £30,000 honeymoon in Marbella, they have settled into married life in a static caravan located just three doors down from Noah's mother. Venezuela, who boasts 1.3 million TikTok followers, regularly shares candid glimpses of her new life, from cooking meals for her husband to decorating their home. Recent posts showcased high-end purchases such as a £450 Blumarine duvet, a £500 Swarovski-crystal throw, and £80 cushions, along with a large TV and a £200 Mackenzie-Childs kettle.

Her content, which includes honest musings and everyday moments, has captured widespread attention. Given the popularity of the Netflix series "House of Furys," television executives are reportedly eager to produce a fly-on-the-wall series documenting the couple's life as newlyweds within the gypsy community. An insider stated that while the couple are not traditional A-list celebrities, their love story has captivated the public due to their young age, Venezuela's famous family, and their distinctive lifestyle, which possesses the 'X factor.

' Netflix is considered a likely producer due to its existing relationship with the Fury family. Venezuela's representatives confirmed they are discussing multiple offers. Amid the media frenzy, Venezuela addressed critics who mocked her education after she left school at age 11. In a TikTok video, she clarified that she had nearly been accepted into a grammar school, had undertaken tutoring, and even won a spelling prize in Year 6.

Her mother, Paris, explained that leaving school at primary age is a traditional traveler practice adapted for modern times, and that Venezuela continues her education with a tutor and piano lessons. The couple's story blends youthful romance, cultural tradition, and social media fame, making them compelling figures for a potential documentary series





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Venezuela Fury Noah Price Tyson Fury Paris Fury Fly-On-The-Wall Series Tiktok Wedding Gypsy Lifestyle House Of Furys Netflix

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