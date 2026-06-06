Venezuela Fury Defies Critics by Highlighting Grammar School Potential and Tradional Traveller Education Choices

Venezuela Fury addresses education criticism, explains near grammar school acceptance, and details her family's traditional Traveller approach to leaving formal schooling at 11 while continuing private tutoring. Updates on her married life, luxury caravan purchases, and husband Noah's return to scrap yard work are also included.

Venezuela Fury has responded to online critics who mocked her for leaving formal education at age 11, asserting that she was on track to attend a grammar school and had earned academic recognition in her primary years.

In a recent TikTok video, she referenced a negative comment about her spelling, countering that she nearly secured a place at a selective grammar school and had won a year-end award for spelling while in Year 6. Her husband, Noah Price, interrupted the video to ask what a grammar school is, to which she explained it relates to academic quality.

Clarifying the UK education system, grammar schools are state-funded, selective secondary institutions where admission depends on performance in the 11+ exam taken in the final year of primary school. Venezuela detailed that she underwent the testing process and received tutoring, implying her departure from school was a personal family decision rather than a reflection of academic inability. This choice aligns with the traditional Traveller lifestyle practiced by her parents, Tyson and Paris Fury, who also left school at 11.

Paris Fury explained that they are continuing a cultural tradition in a modern context, noting that Venezuela and her Traveller peers all chose to finish primary education. However, she emphasized that education would continue through private tutoring and extracurricular activities like piano lessons. The family's educational path has been a topic of public interest, especially after Tyson Fury's 2020 documentary highlighted disagreements about schooling for the children.

At 16, Venezuela married Noah Price, 19, in a high-profile ceremony on the Isle of Man followed by a luxurious £30,000 honeymoon in Marbella. The couple has since settled into married life at a static caravan in Derbyshire, which Venezuela has been showcasing on TikTok to her 1.3 million followers. The custom-built home, located near Chesterfield and only three doors from Noah's mother, is nicknamed "The Manor House" and features upscale decor.

Recent posts revealed expensive purchases including a £450 Blumarine duvet, a £500 Swarovski-crystal throw, £80 cushions, a high-end Mackenzie-Childs kettle, and a large flat-screen TV. Noah returned to work at his family's scrap metal business shortly after the honeymoon, though a source suggested his demeanor has grown more arrogant amidst his newfound public attention. The source claimed Noah is constantly seeking more money despite his changed attitude, noting the family's involvement in dog breeding alongside scrap dealing.

Venezuela continues to share daily life snippets, including cooking for her husband and displaying wedding photos, painting a picture of a lavish domestic setup within the Traveller community





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Venezuela Fury Tyson Fury Paris Fury Noah Price Grammar School Traveller Education 11+ Exam Traditional Gypsy Lifestyle Tiktok Derbyshire Caravan Luxury Home Decor Scrap Yard Marbella Honeymoon Isle Of Man Wedding The Sun Report

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