Venezuela Fury Defends Wedding to 19-Year-Old Boxer, Hits Out at Critics

The eldest daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, Venezuela, has defended her controversial wedding to 19-year-old boxer Noah Price, sharing wedding snaps on Instagram and being eyed up by TV executives for a fly-on-the-wall series due to her hilarious TikTok antics.

Venezuela Fury 's wedding to Noah Price caused widespread controversy, after she tied the knot to the 19-year-old boxer at the tender age of 16. The daughter of boxing legend Tyson Fury tied the knot last month on the Isle of Man, where the legal age for marriage is 16, provided that the applicant has the written consent of a parent or legal guardian, while the age is 18 in England and Wales.

Many criticised the wedding due to Venezuela's age, with some social media users branding her 'a child bride, however she has now lashed out at the critics. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Venezuela shared a duo of wedding snaps showing her and Noah brandishing their rings and her beaming at the altar alongside the caption: 'For everyone who said I was too young'.

Prior to her post, it was reported that she is being eyed up by executives for a fly on the wall TV series thanks to her hilarious antics on TikTok. Venezuela Fury, 16, has defiantly hit out at 'everyone who said I was too young' as she shared snaps from controversial wedding to husband Noah Price, 19 Many criticised the wedding due to Venezuela's age, with some social media users branding her 'a child bride, however she has now lashed out at the critics.

The daughter of boxing legend Tyson Fury tied the knot last month on the Isle of Man, where the legal age for marriage is 16, provided that the applicant has the written consent of a parent or legal guardian, while the age is 18 in England and Wales. Boasting 1.3million TikTok followers, the eldest daughter of Tyson and Paris is already entertaining fans with her honest musings and candid moments, from cooking to kitting out her and Noah's static caravan home.

And following the success of the Netflix series House Of Furys, it is no wonder bosses are wanting to draw on the Fury popularity. A TV insider said: 'The couple are not A-list celebrities but everyone has become obsessed with their love story.

'People are genuinely intrigued by them. Whether it’s the fact they have married so young, Venezuela’s famous family or their gypsy lifestyle, they have the ‘X factor'.

'Several TV executives think a proper fly-on-the-wall series following their lives as newlyweds in the gypsy community would be fascinating,' they told The Sun. It is thought Netflix would be likely to produce the series due to their already established relationship with the Furys. Venezeula's representatives told The Daily Mail: 'We have many offers on the table regarding Venezuela which we are discussing.

' Prior to her post, it was reported that she is being eyed up by executives for a fly on the wall TV series thanks to her hilarious antics on TikTok. Meanwhile on Wednesday, Venezuela took to Instagram as she shared an unseen snap from the wedding. Beaming in the black and white selfie, Venezuela chilled out with her new husband on the couch as they snuck a moment to themselves during the special day.

The star exchanged vows with Noah at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man in May. Venezuela stunned in a lace fishtail wedding gown with a 50ft train and wore black sunglasses and white Crocs as promised. The star exchanged vows with Noah at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man in May. And since then the couple have begun settling into newlywed life after their £30,000 luxury Marbella honeymoon.

The couple are settling into married life at their static caravan, located just three doors down from her new mother-in-law. Her regular TikTok updates have given her fans a glimpse of home and her purchases. Last week she showed off the new bedding she had bought, with the Blumarine duvet costing £450. She added a luxurious £500 throw which is embellished with Swarovski crystals and a set of £80 a piece cushions





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