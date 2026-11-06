Venezuela Fury Car Broken Into During Sheffield Bonfire Night

Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela Fury shares details of her Jeep being broken into at a Sheffield bonfire event, where fireworks and clothing were stolen.

Venezuela Fury has publicly shared details of a theft incident involving her husband Noah Price's vehicle during a recent bonfire night celebration in Sheffield. The 17-year-old daughter of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury revealed that her Jeep was burglarized on Thursday while the couple attended fireworks displays at a local event.

Vehicle Burglary Details in Sheffield

Noah Price had purchased a box full of fireworks earlier on Thursday afternoon and stored them in the trunk of his Jeep prior to the event. Venezuela Fury explained that despite the vehicle doors being locked, the trunk featured windows which allowed access for the thief. When the couple returned to their car to retrieve their own fireworks for a private display, they discovered the contents of the trunk had been stolen.

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In addition to the fireworks, the perpetrators stole a coat and a pair of trainers from the vehicle. Venezuela Fury expressed confusion over the motivation behind the theft, questioning how desperate an individual must be to steal inexpensive fireworks from a motorist. She noted that Noah Price had bought the fireworks at 5 o'clock and they were missing by the time they returned from the public event.

Public Event Delay and Theft Context

The incident occurred while the couple was watching the official fireworks display in Sheffield. Venezuela Fury pointed out that the public show was delayed, starting at 9 o'clock instead of the expected 8 o'clock, which resulted in the couple waiting in attendance for four hours. They decided to leave the public viewing early to return to their static caravan and light their own purchased fireworks, which led to the discovery of the break-in.

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Following the theft, Venezuela Fury documented the aftermath in a video posted to TikTok from inside her caravan the next morning. She was wearing Winnie the Pooh pajamas and was seen cleaning her refrigerator while describing the loss. Her commentary highlighted the frustration of the situation, emphasizing the senseless nature of stealing fireworks and personal clothing items from a family attending a community event.

Recent Lifestyle and Health Updates

This theft follows a period of high-profile personal events for the couple, including a luxurious weekend getaway in London. Noah Price had previously treated Venezuela Fury to a Louis Vuitton handbag and matching trainers, spending £3,400 on the items. They stayed at the five-star The Landmark London hotel in Marylebone, an experience Venezuela Fury praised on social media for its excellent service and accommodations.

Earlier this month, the couple also celebrated Venezuela Fury's 17th birthday with an array of designer gifts from brands such as Christian Louboutin and Dior. This milestone marked one year since their engagement at her 16th birthday party. However, the teenager recently faced health challenges after quitting the reality series I'm A Celebrity with her husband.

Reality TV Withdrawal and Health Concerns

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price withdrew from the show I'm A Celebrity after just 72 hours due to illness. Reports indicated that Venezuela Fury became severely unwell, suffering from vomiting and extreme cold symptoms while filming The Wild Frontier. She later attributed her condition to developing cold sores, a first for her, which she associated with stress and fatigue.

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Medical staff from ITV examined Venezuela Fury after her departure from the camp. The couple returned to a nearby hotel, where Noah Price provided support during her recovery. The production team and camp staff reportedly understood the situation completely, allowing the couple to leave for health reasons without further incident.