Venezuela Fury and Noah Price Share Marbella Honeymoon Bliss

The couple has been sharing sweet posts on social media about their £30,000 Marbella holiday. They have posted videos of themselves dancing, showing off their outfits, and enjoying the sunshine.

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price have been sharing sweet posts on social media about their £30,000 Marbella holiday. In a video shared to Venezuela's TikTok on Wednesday, the newlyweds danced and kissed to Olivia Dean and Sam Fender 's hit song, Rein Me In.

They also shared a clip to Nicki Minaj - Rich Friday, which includes the lyrics: 'Shout out to them b****s trying to be me'. The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury also posted a 'fit check' video filmed in their lavish hotel room where she showed off her outfits for the day. Venezuela, 16, was wearing a yellow and green basketball jersey with a pair of denim shorts and towering gold heels which were tied up her legs.

Showing off her look in the clip, she said: 'We're doing outfit checks even though Noah doesn't want to. My shorts are Levis, my shoes are DSquared, my top is from JD but I don't know the brand. My glasses are from Primark.





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Marbella Honeymoon Venezuela Fury Noah Price Tiktok Olivia Dean Sam Fender Nicki Minaj Outfit Check Tyson Fury Paris Fury Gypsy King Manchester Airport Chesterfield Derbyshire

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