Venezuela Fury and Noah Price Share Loved-Up Posts from £30,000 Marbella Holiday

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price have given fans a further insight into their £30,000 Marbella holiday with a series of loved-up posts on social media. The couple shared a fun clip to the song Nicki Minaj - Rich Friday, and showed off their outfits for the day. Venezuela also gave a nod to her professional boxer dad, showing off her guns with the caption 'fighting man'.

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price have given fans a further insight into their £30,000 Marbella holiday with a series of loved-up posts on social media .

In a sweet video shared to Venezuela's TikTok on Wednesday, the newlyweds danced and kissed to Olivia Dean and Sam Fender's hit song, Rein Me In. The couple also shared a fun clip to the song Nicki Minaj - Rich Friday, which includes the lyrics: 'Shout out to them b****s trying to be me'. Venezuela, 16, was wearing a yellow and green basketball jersey with a pair of denim shorts and towering gold heels which were tied up her legs.

Showing off her look in the clip, she said: 'We're doing outfit checks even though Noah doesn't want to. My shorts are Levis, my shoes are DSquared, my top is from JD but I don't know the brand. My glasses are from Primark.

' In a sweet video shared to Venezuela's TikTok on Wednesday, the newlyweds danced and kissed to Olivia Dean and Sam Fender's hit song, Rein Me In. Venezuela also showed off another look as she posed beside the pool in a pair of denim shorts and a leopard print bikini with huge shades.

She also modelled a funky colourful bikini and matching sarong. Noah, 19, who was wearing a graphic print co-ord, said: 'My sliders are from the market, my outfit is from the market, but my glasses are real'. Complementing his look, Venezuela said: 'Slaying!

' In another snap wearing the look, Venezuela gave a nod to her professional boxer dad, showing off her guns with the caption 'fighting man'. Venezuela also showed off another look as she posed beside the pool in a pair of denim shorts and a leopard print bikini with huge shades. She also modelled a funky colourful bikini and matching sarong.

While in the poolside look, they filmed a fun video quoting a Terry Crews line from the 2004 comedy movie White Chicks. Venezuela and Noah married at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man on Saturday, wearing a lace gown with a 50ft-long train. Venezuela has been sharing updates from their honeymoon.

The couple also shared a fun clip to the song Nicki Minaj - Rich Friday, which includes the lyrics: 'Shout out to them b****s trying to be me'. She also modelled a funky colourful bikini and matching sarong. The couple shared a picture while topping up their tans by the pool. Venezuela's parents are said to have reportedly gifted them £5million and a traditional gypsy caravan as a wedding gift.

The couple, who have an estimated £162million net worth, are also said to have paid for their £30,000 honeymoon. A source told The Sun: 'Tyson and Paris gave Venezuela and Noah a wedding present of £5million to kick-start their life, obviously, they were over the moon. Some family members thought it was a lot of money for a young couple so there were some mixed feelings - but it’s up to Tyson and Paris.

'Tyson also paid for the honeymoon and got them a traditional gypsy wagon as a sentimental gift. Tyson’s got one in his front yard.

'The wedding was magical and they spent £40,000 on Venezuela’s dress alone. That’s the gypsy way - go big.

' Earlier this week, the couple were spotted at Manchester Airport ahead of their holiday, where Venezuela wore a £590 outfit. After their honeymoon, Venezuela and Noah will settle into their new home, a static caravan near the historic market town of Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

Venezuela, eldest child of two-time heavyweight champion and ‘Gypsy King’ Tyson and wife Paris, has been used to a life of luxury, growing up in a £2million beachside mansion and more recently living in a £8million country pile on the Isle of Man. But in traditional gypsy culture, the bride often leaves her family home to live with her new husband and his relatives





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Venezuela Fury Noah Price Marbella Holiday £30 000 Loved-Up Posts Social Media Nicki Minaj Rich Friday Terry Crews White Chicks Tyson Fury Paris Fury Gypsy Culture Traditional Gypsy Caravan Wedding Gift Honey Moon New Home Static Caravan Chesterfield Derbyshire

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