Venezuela Fury and Noah Price share loved-up holiday posts from £30,000 Marbella stay

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price have given fans a glimpse into their luxury £30,000 Marbella holiday by sharing a series of posts on social media. The newlywed couple were seen dancing and kissing to Olivia Dean and Sam Fender's hit song, Rein Me In, and showed off their outfits for the day, including a yellow and green basketball jersey, denim shorts, and towering gold heels.

Venezuela Fury and Noah Price have given fans a further insight into their £30,000 Marbella holiday with a series of loved-up posts on social media.

The newlyweds celebrated their honeymoon by sharing a sweet video on TikTok to Olivia Dean and Sam Fender's hit song, Rein Me In. They also posted a fun clip to Nicki Minaj's Rich Friday, including the lyrics 'Shout out to them b***s trying to be me'. Venezuela, 16, shared a 'fit check' video where she showed off her outfits for the day, including a yellow and green basketball jersey, denim shorts, and towering gold heels.

The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury even mentioned the brands of her outfits, including Levis for her shorts and DSquared for her shoes. Meanwhile, Noah, 19, wore a graphic print co-ord and mentioned the brands of his outfit and glasses. The couple’s parents, Tyson and Paris Fury, have reportedly gifted them £5million for their wedding and are said to have paid for their honeymoon.

After their honeymoon, Venezuela and Noah will settle into their new home, a static caravan near Chesterfield, Derbyshire. The couple have an estimated £162million net worth making them two of the wealthiest Britons under the age of 21





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Venezuel Fury Noah Price Marbella Olivia Dean Sam Fender Rein Me In Nicki Minaj - Rich Friday Bikini Sarong Clothes £5Million £30 000 Couple Bride Gypsy Wedding Gift Forever Home Married Manor Couple's Net Worth £162Million

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Venezuela Fury and Noah Price Share Loved-Up Posts from £30,000 Marbella HolidayVenezuela Fury and Noah Price have given fans a further insight into their £30,000 Marbella holiday with a series of loved-up posts on social media. The couple shared a fun clip to the song Nicki Minaj - Rich Friday, and showed off their outfits for the day. Venezuela also gave a nod to her professional boxer dad, showing off her guns with the caption 'fighting man'.

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