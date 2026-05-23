Venezuela Fury and Noah Price's wedding sparks intrigue, family dynamics at play

Venezuela Fury's wedding sparked intrigue, with her uncle Tommy absent. Friends close to the Fury family speculated Tommy's absence could be due to his father John Fury having a different relationship with Tommy compared to his relationship with Tyson. Additionally, his love interest, Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague, attended the wedding.

When Venezuela Fury married her boxer boyfriend Noah Price in an ostentatious ceremony on the Isle of Man last week, she took control of every detail, from her Italian designer lace bridal gown and a 40ft train to the floral display with 20,000 blooms and the song performed by Peter Andre.

The absence of her uncle Tommy, who is also Venezuela's brother of her father Tyson, sparked curiosity, and his love interest, Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague, attended in his stead. The family dynamics are 'complicated' and 'close-knit', but there is a strained relationship between Tyson and his father, John Fury. As the baby of the family, Tommy enjoys special treatment from his father, while Tyson faces a fractured relationship.

The family's story is built on John Fury's support and guidance for his children, particularly Tommy, who is the youngest of John's six sons





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