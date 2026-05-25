Venezuela Fury and Noah Price's Honeymoon: Tension and PDA on TikTok

The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, Venezuela Fury, and her husband, Noah Price, have been enjoying their sun-soaked Marbella honeymoon. However, they had a tense conversation while shopping together on their wedding day. They have since put their troubles behind them and packed on the PDA while dancing to Beyoncé's hit Crazy In Love.

Venezuela Fury and husband Noah Price continued to brush off their recent lovers' tiff as they took to TikTok amid their sun-soaked Marbella honeymoon on Sunday.

Just a week after they tied the knot, the daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, and aspiring boxer, 19, appeared strained as they had a tense conversation while shopping together on Friday. But they have since put their troubles behind them as they packed on the PDA while dancing to Beyoncé's hit Crazy In Love. Venezuela was dressed in a sparkly green cut-out mini dress as she showcased her newly-bronzed tan following days of sunbathing.

Noah was also dressed in green and sported shades as the carefree couple danced together on their hotel balcony. Meanwhile, back at home, Paris, 36, was asking followers for cleaning tips after being left to care for Venezuela's glam bridal gown. Venezuela is swapping a life of luxury at her parents' £8million mansion on the Isle of Man for the static home.

In traditional gypsy culture, the bride often leaves her family home to live with her new husband and his relatives. Her spacious two-bedroom caravan, on a gated compound, boasts an open plan kitchen and living room, which is fitted with a cream carpet, white walls and a gold trim. The couple tied the knot at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man last weekend.

The move echoes Tyson and Paris's early years together before his rise to prominence, after they met as teenagers and spent their early years living together in a caravan before moving to a wooden cabin in the grounds of his dad's home in Styal, Cheshire. A source said: 'Venezuela wants to start her married life in the traditional style of a traveller, just like her parents did.

' They went on to tell The Sun: 'She has lived in luxury since she was born but is willing to swap her home comforts to go and live in a static caravan. 'She thinks it did her parents no harm and is looking forward to taking care of all the domestics while Noah goes out to work. Her parents approve





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Venezuela Fury Noah Price Marbella Honeymoon Tense Conversation Tiktok Beyoncé's Crazy In Love Glam Bridal Gown Static Home Gypsy Culture Luxury Life Domestics Parents' Approval

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VENEZUELA FURY AND NOAH PRICE CELEBRATE GOOD VIBES ON HONEYMOONDaughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, Venezuela Fury, and her new husband Noah Price, enjoyed mocktails at a swanky Marbella beach club, showcasing their romantic £30,000 honeymoon. They shared snaps of their vacation on social media.

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VENEZUELA FURY AND NOAH PRICE CELEBRATE GOOD VIBES ON HONEYMOONDaughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, Venezuela Fury, and her new husband Noah Price, enjoyed mocktails at a swanky Marbella beach club, showcasing their romantic £30,000 honeymoon. They shared snaps of their vacation on social media.

Read more »

VENEZUELA FURY AND NOAH PRICE CELEBRATE GOOD VIBES ON HONEYMOONDaughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, Venezuela Fury, and her new husband Noah Price, enjoyed mocktails at a swanky Marbella beach club, showcasing their romantic £30,000 honeymoon. They shared snaps of their vacation on social media.

Read more »

Newlyweds Venezuela Fury and Noah Price tense up on Marbella honeymoonThe daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, tied the knot with the aspiring boxer, 19, at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man last weekend. Venezuela and Noah were spotted appearing to have a tense conversation with the groom throwing his arms up in the air in fury. The newlyweds, who were both dressed in garish Versace ensembles, later looked glum as they sat together on a nearby bench with their shopping bags.

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