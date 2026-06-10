Venezuela Fury and Noah Price Possibly Starring in Fly-on-the-Wall TV Series After TikTok Success

Television executives are reportedly interested in producing a fly-on-the-wall series following newlyweds Venezuela Fury and Noah Price, leveraging their popularity from social media and the Fury family name.

Venezuela Fury , the 16-year-old daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury , has become a national sensation following her marriage to Noah Price last month. The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on the Isle of Man, are now reportedly in talks for a fly-on-the-wall television series.

With 1.3 million TikTok followers, Venezuela already shares candid glimpses into her life as a newlywed, from cooking for her husband to furnishing their static caravan home. The potential series would follow their lives within the gypsy community, capitalizing on the public's fascination with their young marriage, famous family, and nomadic lifestyle.

TV executives believe the couple possess an undeniable 'X factor,' and Netflix is considered the likely producer given its existing relationship with the Fury family through the successful 'House of Furys' series. Following their £30,000 honeymoon in Marbella, Spain, the couple has settled into married life in a static caravan located near Noah's mother. Venezuela regularly updates her fans on TikTok, showcasing their new home.

Recent posts revealed high-end purchases, including a £450 Blumarine duvet, a £500 Swarovski-crystal embellished throw, and £80 cushions. The living room features a large flat-screen TV placed atop a cream velvet ottoman, complementing an immaculate carpet and gold-trimmed feature wall. In the kitchen, she displayed a silver ice bucket and a £200 Mackenzie-Childs kettle, highlighting their luxurious taste. These updates offer a window into the couple's domestic life and tastes.

Venezuela also addressed critics who questioned her education after she left school at age 11. In a recent TikTok, she countered claims about her spelling by stating she nearly gained admission to a grammar school and had received tutoring. She emphasized she was awarded 'prize of the year' in Year 6 for good spelling.

Her mother, Paris, previously explained that leaving school at primary age is a traditional traveler custom adapted for modern times, as Venezuela and her friends chose to depart. Despite leaving formal schooling, Venezuela continues her education with a tutor and will take piano lessons. The debate around her educational choices has sparked discussions about traveler traditions and homeschooling. The interest in a television series underscores the public's enduring fascination with the Fury family.

After the success of 'House of Furys,' which documented Tyson Fury's life, broadcasters see similar potential in Venezuela and Noah's story. The couple's authenticity, youth, and integration into the gypsy community present a compelling narrative for a reality format. Their social media presence already demonstrates a willingness to share personal moments, from wedding snapshots to home décor.

As they navigate married life, all eyes remain on whether they will transition from viral TikTok stars to television personalities, potentially bringing their unique lifestyle to a broader audience through a dedicated series





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Venezuela Fury Noah Price Tyson Fury Paris Fury Fly-On-The-Wall TV Series Tiktok House Of Furys Netflix Gypsy Community Newlyweds Isle Of Man Wedding Marbella Honeymoon Static Caravan Grammar School Traveler Education

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