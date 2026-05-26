Venezuela Fury and Noah Price Monetise Marbella Honeymoon on TikTok Live Amid Child‑Bride Backlash

Venezuela Fury, 16, and her husband Noah Price, 19, livestreamed their £30,000 Marbella honeymoon, urging followers to send gifts and likes while defending their marriage against accusations of child‑bride exploitation. Backed by the Fu­ry family's £162 million fortune, the pair discussed future YouTube plans, Gypsy courtship jokes, and boxing ambitions, drawing both praise and criticism on social media.

Venezuelan social‑media star Venezuela Fury , the sixteen‑year‑old daughter of boxing champion Tyson Fury and model Paris Fury, and her nineteen‑year‑old husband‑to‑be Noah Price have sparked a fresh wave of online debate during a lavish honeymoon in Marbella, Spain.

The couple, who tied the knot at the historic Victorian Royal Chapel of St John’s on the Isle of Man earlier this month, were filmed on a TikTok Live broadcast attended by roughly twenty‑thousand viewers. While lounging on a beachside club, Noah repeatedly urged the audience to "keep liking our videos" and to send virtual gifts, a common monetisation method on the platform.

He thanked several women for their generosity, then joked, "Watch Venezuela punch me in the mouth," to which his wife replied, "I am, honestly!

" The live stream, which lasted well over an hour, blended light‑hearted banter with defensive retorts to criticism that the marriage constituted a "child‑bride" situation. Critics accused the pair of exploiting youthful fame, but both Noah and Venezuela dismissed the remarks as the work of "keyboard warriors" and "freaks," insisting the union was consensual and legal in the Isle of Man, a self‑governing British Crown Dependency where the marriage‑age threshold differs from that of mainland Britain.

The couple's extravagant lifestyle has been heavily subsidised by the Fury family's considerable wealth, estimated at around £162 million. Reports indicate that the parents covered the £30,000 Marbella honeymoon, presented the newlyweds with a £5 million cash gift, and even supplied a traditional Gypsy caravan as a wedding present.

During the live broadcast, the pair fielded a stream of questions about potential future projects, including the idea of launching a YouTube channel modelled after Tommy Fury—Venezuela's uncle and former Love Island contestant—and his partner Molly‑Mae Hague. Noah teased, "We should start a YouTube channel – never mind Tommy and Molly, we are the new ones," while Venezuela added, "I think that will be great, we will take over Tommy and Molly.

" Their flirtatious exchanges continued as Noah flaunted a cheeky smile after Venezuela sipped a mocktail, and he responded to jokes about his physique by claiming a height of 6 ft 4 in and a weight of 18 stone, attributing his size to "laziness" rather than training. Beyond the light‑hearted moments, the livestream highlighted a more controversial cultural reference when Noah claimed he had "technically gypsy grabbed" his wife—a historic courtship ritual in which a man seizes a woman, kisses her, and declares ownership.

Venezuela laughed it off, saying she was kissed "against her will," turning the potentially sensitive topic into another punch‑line. Fans also bombarded the couple with queries about Noah's training schedule, his use of sunbeds, and his future boxing plans. He replied that he would return to the ring "when I stop being lazy and start training again," promising to "trust" his supporters.

Throughout the broadcast, the pair repeatedly asked viewers to send more gifts and likes, a tactic that can translate directly into revenue on TikTok. Their online presence, bolstered by the massive Fury family brand, continues to attract both adoration and criticism, underscoring the complex interplay between celebrity, wealth, and social‑media monetisation in today's digital age





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Venezuela Fury Noah Price Tiktok Live Celebrity Wedding Social Media Monetisation

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