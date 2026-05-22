Venezuela Fury and Noah Price hit back at critics of their new marital home

16-year-old Venezuela Fury and her husband Noah Price, 19, who married at the weekend, are settling into their new marital home in East Riding of Yorkshire

Venezuela Fury and her husband Noah Price have hit back at critics of their new marital home , as they insist 'it's not a caravan, but a static home '.

The social media influencer, 16, and her aspiring boxer husband, 19, who married at the weekend, are expected to move into their modest marital abode in East Riding of Yorkshire on their return from their honeymoon in Marbella. In a TikTok video on Thursday, Venezuela said: 'Can I just add on that it's not a caravan, it's a chalet, static home. Thank you.

' The comment sparked a wave of reaction after a follower joked: 'your gaffe has a clutch'. Others wrote: 'Your bedside table has a glove box' and 'your kitchen sink has cruise control'. The eldest daughter of Paris and Tyson was then hailed 'iconic' as she hit back





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Venezuela Fury Noah Price Marital Home Social Media Tiktok Caravan Static Home Marital Abode

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Venezuela Fury and husband Noah Price hit back at critics of their new marital homeVenezuela Fury and her husband Noah Price have chosen to start their married life in a traditional gypsy style, swapping a life of luxury at their parents' £8million mansion on the Isle of Man for a static home on a traveller campsite.

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