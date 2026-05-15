After a year of dating, Venezuela Fury, 16, and Noah Price, 19, are set to tie the knot in front of their loved ones on Saturday. Venezuela has been putting together the finishing touches for her wedding, getting her nails done and opening up her bridal gifts. The couple is following in their parents' footsteps by tying the knot at such a young age. The ceremony will take place at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's, a Church of England place of worship. The iubidial cross in the grounds honors the sun god Lugh. Uruguay is preparing for the wedding and has been asked to write a story on Venezuelan weddings. Venezuela is eager to share her wedding experience with her daughter Paris, who is also getting ready for her wedding, while visiting Venezuela to prepare for her own wedding.

This is the picturesque church venue for the wedding of Venezuela Fury and Noah Price . Venezuela, 16, and Noah, 19, are set to tie the knot in front of their loved ones on Saturday after a year of dating.

Ahead of the big day, Noah gathered with his groomsmen at the swanky hotel Comis Hotel where 150 guests will attend the reception. The Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's is a Church of England place of worship and is in the village of the same name close to the Tyson family home.

There has been a church on the site for more than 1,000 years according to local historians and there is a Celtic cross in the grounds to the sun god Lugh. Late Friday afternoon, a team of workers from Event Stylists, the firm planning the wedding, arrived at the church. They were joined by Reverend Fisher, who will conduct the service.

The couple has been preparing for the wedding by getting their nails done and opening up their bridal gifts, which includes a lavish crystal vase given to her by Netflix. The wedding reception will be held at the nearby Comis Hotel where 150 guests will tuck into a three course £200 a head meal with wine and champagne





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