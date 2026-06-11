Venezuela Fury and Noah Price Eyeing Potential Reality TV Deal After Lavish Wedding

Following her marriage to Noah Price, Venezuela Fury is reportedly in talks for a fly-on-the-wall TV series highlighting their lifestyle and journey as newlyweds.

Venezuela Fury , the eldest daughter of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and his wife Paris, has quickly become a focal point of public fascination after her recent marriage to Noah Price.

Now, only a month into her wedded bliss, reports suggest that television executives are eager to capture the couple's daily lives in a new fly-on-the-wall documentary series. With a substantial digital footprint, including over 1.3 million followers on TikTok, Venezuela has already built a loyal audience by sharing an unfiltered look into her world. From her honest reflections to the mundane tasks of setting up a home, her candid personality has made her an attractive prospect for network bosses.

This interest follows the commercial success of the Netflix series House Of Furys, indicating a strong market demand for content featuring the Fury family. Insiders suggest that while the couple may not be traditional A-list celebrities, their unique love story, the curiosity surrounding their gypsy heritage, and the novelty of their young marriage provide a certain X factor that viewers find irresistible. Netflix is rumored to be the primary candidate for production given its existing ties with the family.

Representatives for Venezuela have confirmed that multiple offers are currently on the table and are being carefully discussed. The couple's union was a grand affair that took place in May at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man. Venezuela's bridal look was a blend of traditional luxury and personal quirkiness, featuring a stunning lace fishtail gown with a dramatic 50-foot train, paired unexpectedly with white Crocs and black sunglasses.

This eclectic style reflects the personality she projects to her millions of fans. Following the ceremony, the newlyweds embarked on an opulent honeymoon in Marbella, which reportedly cost approximately 30,000 pounds. This luxury excursion served as a prelude to their current domestic life, where they have settled into a static caravan located conveniently just three doors down from Noah's mother. Despite the modest nature of a caravan, Venezuela has utilized her platform to showcase a penchant for high-end interior design.

Her followers have seen updates featuring a 450-pound Blumarine duvet, a 500-pound Swarovski crystal-embellished throw, and various designer accessories, including a 200-pound Mackenzie-Childs kettle. Their living space further blends comfort and opulence, featuring a massive flat-screen television resting on a cream velvet ottoman against a gold-trimmed feature wall. Beyond the glitz of weddings and home decor, Venezuela has recently had to defend her educational background against online critics.

Trolls on social media questioned her literacy and intelligence after it was revealed she left formal schooling at the age of 11. In a spirited response shared via TikTok, Venezuela claimed she had nearly been accepted into a grammar school—highly selective state-funded institutions in the UK—and highlighted that she had received an award for excellence in spelling in Year 6. This debate brought to light the traditional traveller customs followed by the Fury family.

Paris Fury explained that leaving school at primary age is a traditional practice within their community, though they have adapted this tradition for the modern era. Paris emphasized that Venezuela's education did not stop at 11; rather, it shifted to private tutoring to ensure she remains up to date with necessary tests and academic requirements, complemented by piano lessons.

This blend of cultural heritage and modern educational support highlights the complex balancing act the family maintains while living in the public eye





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