VENEZUELA FURY AND NOAH PRICE CELEBRATE GOOD VIBES ON HONEYMOON

Daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, Venezuela Fury, and her new husband Noah Price, enjoyed mocktails at a swanky Marbella beach club, showcasing their romantic £30,000 honeymoon. They shared snaps of their vacation on social media.

Venezuela Fury and her new husband Noah Price enjoyed mocktails at a swanky Marbella beach club on Friday as they continued their romantic £30,000 honeymoon.

The daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, tied the knot with the aspiring boxer, 19, at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man last weekend. The couple have shared an insight into their honeymoon on social media, with Noah uploading some snaps to his Instagram Story.

Meanwhile, Venezuela was pictured wearing a £1300 Versace bikini complete with a matching hat. Alongside mocktails and meals out, the couple also spent their day taking part in watersports as they made the most of their trip. Elsewhere, Venezuela and Noah have hit back at critics of their new marital home, as they insist 'it's not a caravan, but a static home.

' The pair are expected to move into their modest marital abode in East Riding of Yorkshire on their return from their honeymoon in Marbella. In a TikTok video on Thursday, Venezuela said: 'Can I just add on that it's not a caravan, it's a chalet, static home. Thank you.

' The comment sparked a wave of reaction after a follower joked: 'your gaffe has a clutch'. Others wrote: 'Your bedside table has a glove box' and 'your kitchen sink has cruise control'. The eldest daughter of Paris and Tyson was then hailed 'iconic' as she hit back. She said: 'Someone just said"your gaffe has a clutch" but it's automatic, so.

We don't do clutches round here. We only do automatics around here, partner.

' The eldest daughter of Paris and Tyson was then hailed 'iconic' as she hit back





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Venezuela Fury Noah Price Marbella Beach Club Honymoon Mocktails £1300 Versace Bikini Swanky Beach Club

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