Venezuela Fury and Husband Noah Price Overcome Recent Rift as They Enjoy Sun-soaked Honeymoon

Venezuela Fury, 16, and her husband Noah Price, 19, have shifted their focus away from their recent lovers' tiff as they continue their romantic getaway in Marbella. The couple holds a tense conversation on Friday over their wedding dress, but they have since moved on to enjoying their honeymoon in style, connected. You can refresh your social media accounts regularly to ensure you capture the most recent updates. ,

Venezuela Fury and husband Noah Price continued to brush off their recent lovers' tiff as they took to TikTok amid their sun-soaked Marbella honeymoon on Sunday.

Just a week after they tied the knot, the daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, and aspiring boxer, 19, appeared strained as they had a tense conversation while shopping together on Friday. But they have since put their troubles behind them as they packed on the PDA while dancing to Bey’s hit Crazy In Love. Venezuela was dressed in a sparkly green cut-out mini dress as she showcased her newly-bronzed tan following days of sunbathing.

Noah was also dressed in green and sported shades as the carefree couple danced together on their hotel balcony. Meanwhile, back at home, Paris, 36, was asking followers for cleaning tips after being left to care for Venezuela’s glam bridal gown.

Venezuela Fury and husband Noah Price continued to brush off their recent lovers' tiff as they took to TikTok amid their sun-soaked Marbella honeymoon on Sunday Just a week after they tied the knot, the daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, and aspiring boxer, 19, appeared strained as they had a tense conversation. The young couple tied the knot at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man last weekend.

The couple had been seen in the middle of a curt exchange on Friday, with Noah throwing his arms up in the air in fury. It comes after the pair hit back at critics of their new marital home, as they insist 'it's not a caravan, but a static home'. The pair are expected to move into their modest marital abode in East Riding of Yorkshire on their return from their honeymoon.

In a TikTok video on Thursday, Venezuela said: 'Can I just add on that it's not a caravan, it's a chalet, static home. Thank you.





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VENEZUELA FURY AND NOAH PRICE CELEBRATE GOOD VIBES ON HONEYMOONDaughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, Venezuela Fury, and her new husband Noah Price, enjoyed mocktails at a swanky Marbella beach club, showcasing their romantic £30,000 honeymoon. They shared snaps of their vacation on social media.

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VENEZUELA FURY AND NOAH PRICE CELEBRATE GOOD VIBES ON HONEYMOONDaughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, Venezuela Fury, and her new husband Noah Price, enjoyed mocktails at a swanky Marbella beach club, showcasing their romantic £30,000 honeymoon. They shared snaps of their vacation on social media.

Read more »

VENEZUELA FURY AND NOAH PRICE CELEBRATE GOOD VIBES ON HONEYMOONDaughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, Venezuela Fury, and her new husband Noah Price, enjoyed mocktails at a swanky Marbella beach club, showcasing their romantic £30,000 honeymoon. They shared snaps of their vacation on social media.

Read more »

Newlyweds Venezuela Fury and Noah Price tense up on Marbella honeymoonThe daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, 16, tied the knot with the aspiring boxer, 19, at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man last weekend. Venezuela and Noah were spotted appearing to have a tense conversation with the groom throwing his arms up in the air in fury. The newlyweds, who were both dressed in garish Versace ensembles, later looked glum as they sat together on a nearby bench with their shopping bags.

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