Venezuela Fury and her husband Noah Price have chosen to start their married life in a traditional gypsy style, swapping a life of luxury at their parents' £8million mansion on the Isle of Man for a static home on a traveller campsite.

Venezuela Fury and her husband Noah Price have hit back at critics of their new marital home , insisting it's a static home rather than a caravan.

The 16-year-old daughter of Paris and Tyson Fury is expected to move into the modest home in East Riding of Yorkshire with her husband, 19, after their honeymoon in Marbella. Venezuela Fury and her husband Noah Price have chosen to start their married life in a traditional gypsy style, swapping a life of luxury at their parents' £8million mansion on the Isle of Man for a static home on a traveller campsite.

The couple's decision echoes the early years of their parents' relationship, when they lived together in a caravan before moving to a wooden cabin in the grounds of Tyson's father's home in Styal, Cheshire. The move has sparked a wave of reaction on social media, with followers joking about the couple's new home, but Venezuela Fury has hit back, saying 'we don't do clutches round here, we only do automatics'.

The couple's decision to live in a static home has been hailed as 'iconic' by their followers, who are congratulating them on their new life together. The static home, which was once a potato field, boasts a spacious two-bedroom layout, with an off the open plan kitchen and living room, fitted with a cream carpet, white walls and a gold trim.

Venezuela Fury and her husband Noah Price are looking forward to starting their new life together, with Venezuela taking care of the domestics while Noah goes out to work. Their parents, Paris and Tyson Fury, approve of their decision and are happy to see their daughter start her married life in a traditional gypsy style





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Venezuela Fury Noah Price Tyson Fury Paris Fury Marital Home Static Home Caravan Traveller Campsite

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