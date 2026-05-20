Venezuela Fury, 16, Will Become The Family's Breakout Star

How Venezuela will become the breakout star of the Fury family franchise with her online presence as Mrs Price and may become a major influencer in the young married life space

Venezuela Fury , 16, shows off her new life as a young newlywed after tying the knot with Noah Price in a lavish ceremony at the Victorian Royal Chapel of St John's on the Isle of Man.

The bride, who boasts over one million followers on TikTok, is set to become the breakout star of the Fury family franchise and is already carving out an impressive online presence as Mrs Price. According to brand expert Nick Ede, Venezuela could be set to become a major lifestyle and traveller influencer in the 'young married life' space.

Venezuela has followed the tradition of settling down and getting married young but insisted she is not going to be locked in a cage. She is excited to embark on her new life with Noah, leaving behind her family home in the Isle of Man to live in a static caravan in East Riding of Yorkshire.

Her online presence is divided between funny videos and candid musings, with which fans are obsessed, and her refusal to become a polished celebrity influencer may be the key to her success. Venezuela previously explained she is less keen on traditional exposure and prefers to do it at home, however, brand expert Nick noted that her refusal may be the key to her success





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Venezuela Fury 16 Noah Price Wedding Mrs Price Breakout Star Influencer Young Married Life Traveller Queen Of Tiktok Family Franchise Celebrity News Lifestyle And Traveller Influencer

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