Venezuela's Deputy Foreign Minister Eduardo Ramírez Castro criticizes Iranian official Kazem Gharibabadi for comparing the nation to Cuba and Venezuela's past, citing strain in ties after Nicolás Maduro's arrest.

A significant diplomatic rift has emerged between Venezuela and Iran, marking a stark departure from their historical alliance. The dispute was triggered by comments from Iran ian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi, which Venezuela n officials immediately labeled as disparaging to their nation's dignity. This public clash underscores the deepening strain in relations following the arrest of former Venezuela n leader Nicolás Maduro and the subsequent realignment of Caracas with the United States.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi delivered a pointed interview to Iranian state media, which was subsequently carried by the Fars News Agency. In this address, he asserted that the United States would not successfully coerce Iran into submission, explicitly contrasting Tehran with Cuba and Venezuela. He stated, "Iran is not Cuba that you can blockade, nor is it Venezuela that you can force to surrender." These remarks were part of a broader assessment of how the U.S. has historically applied pressure against the regimes in Havana and Caracas.

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Gharibabadi further outlined that Tehran is preparing for three potential scenarios regarding its ongoing conflict with Washington: diplomacy, an economic blockade, or military aggression. He emphasized that Iran would not passively wait for the U.S. to launch another attack before responding. The official also claimed that American forces had achieved no success with air or land blockades against Iran, while noting that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was currently developing missiles with new operational ranges.

The Venezuelan government responded swiftly to these assertions. Eduardo Ramírez Castro, serving as the Deputy Foreign Minister for Asia, the Middle East, and Oceania, issued a formal objection on behalf of the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry. He took to social media to declare that Gharibabadi's comments "disparage the people of Venezuela." Ramírez Castro stressed that Venezuela is a peaceful nation that advocates for resolving international differences through dialogue and diplomacy rather than confrontation.

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In his public statement, Ramírez Castro called for immediate respect for Venezuelan national institutions. He explicitly demanded an end to any comparisons or insinuations that might undermine the character of the Venezuelan people. The official's post emphasized the country's commitment to sovereignty and institutional integrity, rejecting the implication that the Venezuelan state or its citizens could be easily coerced or broken by external pressures, whether from the U.S. or implied comparisons to other nations.

This incident marks the second instance of official Iranian criticism directed at Venezuela since the arrest of Nicolás Maduro. Earlier in late July, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had reportedly derided the previous Venezuelan regime by claiming that Iran is unlike Venezuela, "where they take one person and everyone else gets scared and backs down." At that time, Venezuela summoned Iranian Ambassador Ali Chegini to Caracas to present an official protest note. The note demanded the "cessation of all allusion or comparison that undermines the dignity, sovereignty, institutional framework, or good name of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," though it did not specify if Araghchi's comments were the primary offense.

The roots of this diplomatic friction lie in the shifting geopolitical landscape of the region. Prior to Maduro's arrest, Venezuela and Iran maintained deeply friendly ties, originally established during the rule of former President Hugo Chávez from 1999 to 2013. Chávez and Iranian leaders had bonded over their shared anti-U.S. stances. However, the current political reality, including the leadership of acting president Delcy Rodríguez and the restoration of traditional diplomatic ties between Venezuela and the United States, has fundamentally altered this alliance. The arrest of Maduro appears to have severed the personal and political links that once bound the two regimes together.

As of press time, no officials from the Cuban government have publicly commented on Gharibabadi's remarks regarding their nation. This silence contrasts with the active and sharp rebuke issued by Caracas, highlighting the divergent responses of Iran's traditional allies. The Iranian deputy foreign minister had also questioned the efficacy of U.S. economic pressure and sanction policies against Iran, claiming these measures have not achieved their intended objectives. He reiterated that the "kidnapping" of the Venezuelan president and the intensification of the economic blockade against Cuba were examples of unlawful U.S. actions against independent nations.

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Despite the rhetoric, the geopolitical reality suggests a clear distancing between Tehran and Caracas. Gharibabadi's social media post written in Persian emphasized that the will of the independent and resilient people of these nations determines their destiny, not the White House. Nevertheless, the explicit comparison of Iran to Venezuela as a nation that could be forced to surrender has proven to be a diplomatic misstep for Iran. The incident signals that the era of unconditional solidarity between the two anti-U.S. allies has likely ended, replaced by a more complex and strained relationship defined by the recent political upheavals in Caracas.

The restoration of traditional diplomatic ties between Venezuela and the United States under the current acting leadership marks a definitive break from the past. While Iran continues to project an image of resistance against Western pressure, its public disparagement of a neighbor that has pivoted toward Washington has created unnecessary diplomatic friction. Venezuela's swift and firm rejection of these comparisons indicates that the new political order in Caracas is keen to establish its own distinct identity separate from the isolated regimes of Iran and Cuba. This move signals a clear prioritization of national dignity and future economic stability over past ideological alignments. The fallout from these remarks will likely complicate any remaining channels of communication between Tehran and Caracas, further cementing the end of a decades-old partnership.