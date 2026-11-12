Velvet, Jacquard, and Feathers, Oh My! Statement Outerwear Is Taking Over—Here’s How to Wear It

The novelty outerwear trend has officially moved from the runways to the streets.

It's been a good year for bold trends. We've had color , we've toyed with print , we've embraced embellishment.

It was only a matter of time then—literally speaking—for novelty coats to take off. Outerwear is essential this time of year, and for the fashion-motivated, nothing anchors your outfit quite like a statement jacket. A trend defined by its opulence—think sumptuous satin, lustrous velvet, floral brocade, and even feathers—these statement-making toppers are leading thefor the season.

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They’re cropped in some of fashion’s typically minimalist-leaning collections , and have been a signature of CFDA Emerging Designer of the Year winner Colleen Allen’s designs. An if-you-know-you-know fashion find, her velvet housecoat has earned the attention of Jennifer Lawrence, who stepped out in the brand’s chartreuse version earlier this fall. Styling-wise, the novelty coat anchors dressy looks just as effortlessly as it does casual ones.

Take Chan Luu’s floral-printed duster for example: it adds an undeniable pop to a basic T-shirt-and- or slinky satin trousers . Our guide on the styles to buy—and how to wear them—below. When Jennifer Lawrence stepped out in Colleen Allen’s now-sold-out chartreuse velvet housecoat, the trend officially made the leap from runway to street. Her understated styling is why it works: simple black trousers,, and oversized shield sunglasses.

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While it might not be Lawrence’s exact version, Reformation’s satin car coat in the same striking hue works just as well.look a fashion-forward upgrade with Chan Luu’s floral-printed duster coat. Create contrast with staples that may appear basic but are anything but—think Ossou’s sleek blue jeans and Emily Dawn Long’s graphic tee. Finish with accessories that pack just as much punch: Staud’s crushed-velvet mules, Khaite’s zebra-print hobo bag, and Chan Luu’s smoky-quartz beaded necklace.

Everyone has a go-to black jacket in their rotation, but this winter, why not make it The Row’s flirty feathered find? It pairs beautifully with everything satin trousers and leather ankle boots. For a night out, qe Calvin Klein’s dainty silk bra underneath, sweep your hair back with Lié Studio’s sleek silver barrette, and end on a pop of color; we love Hunting Season’s navy satin clutch here.

A classic LBD is one of those wardrobe heroes that goes the distance, no matter the season. Cos’s square-neck mini has caught our eye as something to wear it to more than a few festive outings. Styling-wise, Staud’s floral-brocade jacket takes the look to new heights, especially when paired with Dôen’s strappy heels and Celine’s sleek cubeOf all the jewel tones to choose from this season—trust us, there are plenty—Posse’s gold-foil jacket truly dazzles.

Show it off on your next night out with La Ligne’s black satin maxi skirt, The Row’s little white kitten-heel, and Le Sundial’s tassel-adorned velvet pouch. As for accessories, turn to a pair of sculptural earrings, also from Le Sundial, and Nili Lotan’s floral brooch for one final dose of fashion flair.