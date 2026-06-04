Velociraptor's cousin flew like a flying squirrel

Four 'wings' helped the crow-sized avian dinosaur glide.

Jian changmaensis didn’t ambush its prey from high in the air like a falcon. Instead, it more likely swooped in like a flying squirrel.

“It’s the only dinosaur found at this site that wasn’t a bird, it was a carnivore, and it was much bigger than everything else that we’ve found there,”Paleontologists theorized the dinosaur’s anatomy based on its upper arm fossil. Credit: O’Connor et al.belongs to a dinosaur subgroup known as microraptors. These feathered predators were speedy and small, often only about the size of a crow.was comparatively large, however.

While O’Connor’s team has so far only recovered a portion of its upper arm, they believe the dinosaur likely featured a roughly four-foot wingspan. That puts it at about the size of a barn owl.physically resembled its relatives. This means the dinosaur likely featured both forearm wings as well as rudimentary “wings” on its hind legs.

Microraptors couldn’t soar through the skies, but their feathers served a purposeand the other microraptors probably weren’t capable of true, powered flight, but they could probably glide like a flying squirrel,” explained O’Connor. , a study co-author and Carnegie Museum’s curator of vertebrate paleontology, said the team’s discovery offers “critical new insight” into the Changma region’s biological history while helping contextualize today’s avian dinosaur descendents.

“For decades, the Changma site has been renowned among paleontologists for its extraordinary bird fossils,” Lamanna added. “Now, with the discovery ofThe 50 most important innovations of the year





PopSci / 🏆 298. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fake California store had hidden entrance to massive smuggling tunnel to Mexico — as four chargedA fake “Buy 4 Less” store in San Diego had a hidden entrance to a cross-border tunnel to Tijuana, which criminals allegedly used to transport drugs back and forth.

Read more »

Four Roses Just Unveiled Its Oldest Single-Barrel Bourbon to DateThe new entry into Four Roses' Anthology series, Chapter 1: Origin, is the oldest bourbon to date from the distillery

Read more »

San Ramon: Four-bedroom house goes for $2.5 millionA 3,828-square-foot single-family home, built in 2004, has changed hands. The home in the 100 block of Macedon Court in San Ramon was sold on April 15 for $2,500,000, or $653 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four…

Read more »

Four Observations From A.J. Brown’s First Day with the PatriotsNew England introduced its new No.1 wide receiver on Tuesday, and he was immediately the star of the show.

Read more »