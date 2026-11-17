Vekoma unveils the Thrill Glider roller coaster for Six Flags Magic Mountain, combining flying, motorbike, and suspended tech. This new launched coaster opens in 2026.

Dutch amusement ride manufacturer Vekoma officially unveiled the Thrill Glider roller coaster train during the 2026 IAAPA Expo in Orlando, Florida. The ride is scheduled to debut at Six Flags Magic Mountain next year, offering guests a unique hybrid experience that merges three distinct coaster technologies into a single attraction.

Three Ride Experiences Combined Into One

Worldwide, the Vekoma Thrillglider represents the first application of this specific design, which was custom-built for Six Flags Magic Mountain. The attraction seamlessly integrates the flying experience of the Tatsu coaster and the suspended dynamics of the Ninja coaster, both located at the California park. It also incorporates the prone, motorcycle-style positioning found on the Pony Express motorbike coaster at Knott's Berry Farm. Vekoma classifies this new innovation as a launched flying suspended motorbike coaster, creating a entirely new category of ride experience for the theme park industry.

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Hovercycle Design and Prone Positioning

Riders straddle hovercycle-style trains while seated in a prone position directly beneath the coaster track. The orange and black train cars feature a pulsar-inspired lighting package that illuminates during the journey. The terrain-hugging course is designed to hug the rugged hillside terrain of the park, featuring 20 distinct track elements and 12 airtime moments throughout the experience. The entire ride duration lasts 80 seconds, which includes onboard audio, dynamic lighting effects, and a high-speed station fly-by.

Futuristic Backstory and Queue Details

The narrative behind the attraction involves a pulsar-based energy source known as PSR B417, which was discovered by the fictional futurist Rebecca Silva. According to the lore, Silva developed the ride technology at her QuantumPulse Propulsion Systems laboratory. As guests wait in line, they pass through the QuantumPulse Futurist Pavilion, which showcases holographic displays and scientific exhibits explaining the coaster's propulsion system. The ride narrative states that hovercycle trains will race through hexagonal power collectors embedded into the Magic Mountain hillside to become energized.

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Record-Breaking Specifications for 2026

Upon its opening, this new Magic Mountain coaster will hold the title of the longest, tallest, and fastest ride of its kind. It will also feature the most inversions of any launched flying suspended motorbike coaster in operation. While the Six Flags Magic Mountain version is the inaugural installation, Vekoma has announced future expansions of the Thrillglider model. Subsequent installations are scheduled to open at Futuroscope in France in 2028 and at Efteling in the Netherlands in 2029.

ArieForce One and Future Park Developments

The reveal at the IAAPA Expo also highlighted other upcoming developments for the California resort, including the ArieForce One coaster. The introduction of the Thrill Glider marks a significant technological step for Vekoma, moving beyond traditional steel coaster designs to offer a more immersive, story-driven physical experience. This launch sets the stage for Six Flags Magic Mountain to enhance its reputation as a leader in coaster innovation for the 2026 season.