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Law enforcement officers with the Bureau of Land Management Utah pulled out a vehicle from an abandoned mine on BLM-managed land in Tooele County last month.

Law enforcement officers with the Bureau of Land Management in Utah pulled a vehicle from an abandoned mine on BLM-managed land in Tooele County last month. There was no evidence of injuries, and the investigation into how the vehicle ended up in the mine was ongoing, the BLM said.

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Crews work to seal off mine, limit hazardous smoke from Carbon County coal fireThe agency urged visitors to stay away from abandoned mines, which can have unstable ground, hidden shafts, toxic air and other hazards. Law enforcement officers with the Bureau of Land Management Utah pulled out a vehicle from an abandoned mine on BLM-managed land in Tooele County last month.

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Hiker survives 550-foot fall from Mount Timpanogos Joshua Dunn and Amber Baumgartner had hiked together many times before their group set out for Mount Timpanogos in October. Hill Air Force Base commander echoes concerns raised on '60 Minutes'