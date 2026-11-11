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Vehicle fire occurs inside house in Lancaster County: dispatch

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Vehicle fire occurs inside house in Lancaster County: dispatch
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A vehicle fire occurred inside a house in the 900 block of Kennedy Court in Penn Township on Tuesday around 1:53 p.m.

A vehicle fire occurred inside a house on Tuesday around 1:53 p.m. in the 900 block of Kennedy Court in Penn Township. Officials on the scene were able to push the car out of the house, but it is unknown whether the house caught fire, according to Lancaster County dispatch.

Harrisburg woman could face 50 years, $1.5M fine after $390K money laundering guilty plea A Harrisburg woman pleaded guilty Monday to federal money laundering charges stemming from a scheme that swindled around $390,000 from a municipality. A woman and her children were held hostage, and her boyfriend was shot and killed during a deadly incident in Lancaster County last month.

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The Pennsylvania Superior Court has ordered a new trial for the former EMS Chief in Cumberland County, previously convicted of sexually assaulting a teenager. Police investigate traffic collision involving City of Harrisburg Fire Chief A traffic collision involving the City of Harrisburg Fire Chief occurred around 4:36 p.m. at the intersection of Market Street and Evergreen Street on Monday. EM

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Crews investigating after car crashes into house at Lancaster County intersection

Lancaster City police are investigating after a car crashed into a home early Monday at an intersection, and the area has been temporarily blocked off.

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