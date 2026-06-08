Vehicle fire closes ramp from I-80 to I-15 in Salt Lake

A vehicle fire prompted the closure of eastbound Interstate 80 to northbound Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City as crews worked at the scene.The Utah Department of

A vehicle fire prompted the closure of eastbound Interstate 80 to northbound Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City as crews worked at the scene. A vehicle fire prompted the closure of eastbound Interstate 80 to northbound Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City as crews worked at the scene.

The Utah Department of Transportation shared on social media that drivers were using the northbound 2100 South collector ramp to regain access to northbound Interstate 15. Utah lawmakers and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints expressed frustration Saturday after the U.S. Department of War omitted the faithBaby wipes sold nationwide at a popular grocery store chain were recalled due to a potentially infectious microbial contamination.

Salt Lake City police reminded Utahns of road closures and traffic delays ahead of the Utah Pride Parade, which takes place annually in downtown Salt Lake City. A double tanker spilled fuel across 600 North after one tank crashed into the other on a railroad overpass in Salt Lake City.

Officials with the Salt Lake City FResidents of at least 20 apartment units were displaced, and several officers were treated at a hospital after a large fire ignited in a St. George complex. St.





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