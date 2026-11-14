Vehicle explodes on Northwest Side, injuring man and damaging nearby car

WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

A man was hospitalized with burns Saturday afternoon after gasoline believed to have been stored near a lawnmower caught fire, causing a vehicle to explode on the Northwest Side.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was hospitalized with burns Saturday afternoon after gasoline believed to have been stored near a lawnmower caught fire, causing a vehicle to explode on the Northwest Side. Investigators said they believe gasoline and a lawnmower were in the back of the vehicle when a fire somehow started, triggering the explosion. The blast also damaged another vehicle parked nearby and injured a man who was taken to the hospital with burns.

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West Side’s Gus Garcia Middle School classroom incident under investigation A classroom confrontation at Gus Garcia Middle School on San Antonio’s West Side is under investigation, with conflicting accounts from Edgewood ISD and San Antonio police about whether a teacher was arrested. VideoMother says P.E. coach dragged 7-year-old son down school hallway, pinned him to wallA 5-year-old girl reportedly shot and killed her little sister after their father left his loaded gun on the kitchen counter before he went to bed.