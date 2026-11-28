A vehicle crashed into a gas pump at WeHo Fuels in West Hollywood on Friday, sparking a fire. No injuries were reported.

File image of Santa Monica Boulevard and Orlando Avenue. A car crash sparked a fire at a West Hollywood gas station on Friday. A gas station in West Hollywood was engulfed in flames Friday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a gas pump, setting off an explosion that charred three vehicles.

The incident took place at WeHo Fuels, located in a strip mall at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Orlando Avenue, and was reported to authorities at approximately 1:23 p.m. The fire was ignited after a black SUV crashed into a white sedan and pushed it off the road and into the gas station, according to surveillance footage. The white sedan crashed into a parked grey sedan before crashing into the fuel pump, setting it aflame.

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A grey pickup truck parked on the other side of the pump quickly caught fire.