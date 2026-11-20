A truck plowed through the window of an art studio in Greencastle on Friday morning.

A truck plowed through the window of an art studio in Greencastle on Friday morning. The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the Chatty Chameleon in Center Square, according to emergency dispatch.

Photos and video of the crash showed what appears to be a white truck ramping over a curb and into the building. The cause of the crash is unclear. Greencastle Police Department is investigating the crash. Township proposes increasing property taxes by over 80% in new budget Silver Spring Township is proposing a roughly 80% property tax increase in its 2027 budget, citing rising costs and "significant capital needs ahead.

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"Hershey selling chocolate bars for 5 cents on release date of movieThe call originally came in around 2:10 a.m. at a home on the 2500 block of South Pine Grove Street in Bethel Township, out of concern that a building on the property was on fire. Several emergency vehicles called to Dauphin County intersection, roadway blocked Several emergency vehicles were called to the scene of a crash Thursday morning at a Dauphin County intersection, and the roadway was blocked, according to emergency dispatchers.