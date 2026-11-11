Vehicle break-ins concern residents near La Cantera and the Rim

A night out for dinner turned into a costly experience for a UTSA student after someone smashed her car window and stole her belongings.Isabella Leon, 20, says

Isabella Leon, 20, says she was eating at Pluckers near the Rim about three weeks ago when her car was broken into. Her backpack, MacBook and other belongings were taken.

Leon says she reported the break-in to restaurant staff and learned three other cars had also been targeted. SAN ANTONIO - A night out for dinner turned into a costly experience for a UTSA student after someone smashed her car window and stole her belongings. Isabella Leon, 20, says she was eating at Pluckers near the Rim about three weeks ago when her car was broken into. Her backpack, MacBook and other belongings were taken.

Also read Secret Service Arrests Combative Driver After White House Vehicle Crash

Leon says she reported the break-in to restaurant staff and learned three other cars had also been targeted.

“It was myself and three other cars that got broken into,” Leon said. “I went right away into Pluckers and told them, like, ‘Hey, this just happened,’ and they kind of just made a face like, ‘This has been happening. Sorry. ’” Concerns about vehicle break-ins brought District 8 Councilwoman Ivalis Meza Gonzalez and SAPD Chief Jesse Salame together with residents for a public safety meeting.

Advertisement

Jesse Lopez, president of the 165 Association HOA, said he has noticed the problem in District 8 but believes it can happen anywhere.

“It’s not discriminatory,” Lopez said. “They’re going to take advantage of anybody in any area where they can. ” Salame said police have noticed an uptick in targeted neighborhoods over the last two months. He described the break-ins as crimes of opportunity, with suspects looking for truck parts or valuables left inside vehicles.

“There’s folks out there just driving in the neighborhoods looking to steal lights off the Ford trucks, tailgates, looking to go into vehicles that have a laptop bag, gym bag that looks valuable,” Salame said. “It’s always been something we’ve been tracking. ” SAPD recorded more than 6,000 motor vehicle thefts citywide from January through September, down nearly 16% compared with the same period last year. Police say concerns about break-ins in targeted neighborhoods remain on their radar.

Meza Gonzalez said even one incident is too many.

Advertisement

“I feel that I’m a resident of District 8 as well, so again, one time is too many, and we want to make sure that residents feel safe and know that the officers are there,” she said. Salame said reporting vehicle burglaries is critical. Without reports, police may not recognize a pattern or know where to focus their efforts.

Rain-slicked IH-10 in Seguin turned deadly when a Chevrolet Tahoe left an overpass near FM 725, killing a Porter family of five, including three children. FM 725 was shut for hours as police investigate.

"I didn't want to hear what he had to say. He had taken lives," Kaylub Giamanco told CBS News.

"I said, ‘F--- you. '"A night out for dinner turned into a costly experience for a UTSA student after someone smashed her car window and stole her belongings. Isabella Leon, 20, says'I'm going to kill you tonight': San Antonio man accused of stalking ex-girlfriend