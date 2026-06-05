Vegas Golden Knights Take 2-0 Series Lead as Brett Howden Scores Twice, Hurricanes' Offense Stifled

Brett Howden's two first-period goals propelled the Vegas Golden Knights to a 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final. The Golden Knights lost Brayden McNabb to a facial injury, while the Carolina Hurricanes were held scoreless through two periods, ending a 49-game streak, and their power play remains a major issue.

The Vegas Golden Knights took a commanding 2-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Final with a dominant defensive performance against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 2.

The Golden Knights' offensive spark was provided by postseason breakout star Brett Howden, who scored two crucial first-period goals. Howden's first tally came off a perfect backhanded flip pass from Mitch Marner, and his second saw him skate past Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin before beating goaltender Frederik Andersen. This gives Howden a playoff-leading 13 goals, a remarkable surge from his 12-goal regular season total. When asked about elevating his game for the playoffs, Howden simply stated, "Who's that?

Oh, me," adding, "Playoffs is just so much fun. It's the best time of year. Everything on the line every shift, especially right now in the finals. Every play matters so much.

I don't know what it is. I've always really enjoyed it.

" The Golden Knights' victory was not without cost, as they lost key defensive defenseman Brayden McNabb to a severe injury early in the first period. McNabb was struck in the face by a slap shot from Nikolaj Ehlers, leaving the ice holding his nose and did not return after the first intermission. For the Hurricanes, the offensive struggles deepened.

They were held without a goal for the first two periods, snapping a 49-game streak of scoring at least one goal in every game. Their floundering power play, which has been a point of concern, went 0-for-2 and is now a mere 7-for-60 (11.7%) in the playoffs. This combination of a hot scoring opponent and a cold offense for Carolina has put the Hurricanes in a dire 0-2 hole heading to Las Vegas for Games 3 and 4





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Stanley Cup Final Vegas Golden Knights Carolina Hurricanes Brett Howden Brayden Mcnabb Playoff Goals Power Play Hockey

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