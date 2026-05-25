The Vegas Golden Knights are five wins away from their second title in franchise history after they rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche 5-3 and move to the brink of a stunning best-of-seven series sweep in the Western Conference final.

The Vegas Golden Knights are five wins away from their second title in franchise history after they rallied from a three-goal deficit to defeat the Presidents' Trophy-winning Colorado Avalanche 5-3 and move to the brink of a stunning best-of-seven series sweep in the Western Conference final.

Tomas Hertl scored a dazzling winning goal at 8:21 of the third period on Sunday night as the Golden Knights came back from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Avalanche and move to the brink of a stunning best-of-seven series sweep in the Western Conference final. Hertl, who was traded by the San Jose Sharks to the Golden Knights a little over two years ago, scored the goal on assists from Mark Stone and Kaedan Korczak, and sent the raucous sold-out crowd at T-Mobile Arena into hysterics.

The Golden Knights will go for what would be a stunning best-of-seven series sweep of the Avalanche in the Western Conference final on Tuesday night. Colorado led the NHL with a 55-16-11 record this season, but is set to become just the latest team to win the Presidents' Trophy but fall short of winning the Stanley Cup. The Chicago Blackhawks in 2013 were the last team to win the Presidents' Trophy and the Stanley Cup in the same season.

The Golden Knights are now five wins away from their second title in franchise history, and they also reached the Cup final in their first season in 2018. The team, which won the Cup in 2023 but lost in the first round of the playoffs in 2024 and in the second round last year, will now try to become just the fifth NHL team to win a series after falling behind 3-0.

The Los Angeles Kings were the most recent team to accomplish that in eliminating the Sharks in their 2014 first-round series. Hertl, who spent the first 10-plus years of his NHL career in San Jose, moving into sixth place on the team's all-time scoring list with 484 points in 712 regular-season games, is now happy to be playing for the Golden Knights and is looking forward to the team's next game.

The Golden Knights' goalie Carter Hart made 32 saves in the win, and the team's captain Mark Stone is looking forward to the team's next game. The Avalanche, which featured ex-Sharks Brent Burns and Mackenzie Blackwood, will now try to become just the fifth NHL team to win a series after falling behind 3-0.

The team, which is set to become just the latest team to win the Presidents' Trophy but fall short of winning the Stanley Cup, will now have to find a way to get over the big hill they have to climb in the next 24-36 hours. The team's coach Jared Bednar is aware of the big hill his team has to climb, and is looking forward to the team's next game.

The Avalanche's captain Gabriel Landeskog is also aware of the big hill his team has to climb, and is looking forward to the team's next game. The team's goalie Scott Wedgewood stopped 18 shots in the loss, and the team's star defenseman Cale Makar was held without a point in just over 27 minutes of ice time.

The team's other players, including Nazem Kadri and Jack Drury, also played well in the loss, but were unable to overcome the big hill they had to climb





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Vegas Golden Knights Colorado Avalanche Tomas Hertl Mark Stone Kaedan Korczak Carter Hart Brent Burns Mackenzie Blackwood Cale Makar Gabriel Landeskog Jared Bednar

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