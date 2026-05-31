Vegas Golden Knights Face Carolina Hurricanes in 2024 Stanley Cup Final

The 2024 Stanley Cup Final pits the Vegas Golden Knights against the Carolina Hurricanes. Vegas seeks a second title after a 2023 championship while Carolina returns after an 18-year drought. The series begins June 2 in Raleigh with a home-ice advantage favoring the Hurricanes.

The 2024 Stanley Cup Final is set as the Vegas Golden Knights will face the Carolina Hurricanes in a best-of-seven series beginning Tuesday, June 2 at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh.

This matchup marks a significant milestone: the Golden Knights, having won their first championship in 2023, return to the Final for the third time in just nine seasons as an NHL franchise. Meanwhile, the Hurricanes, a franchise with a longer history dating back to 1979 as the Hartford Whalers, secure their third Cup Final appearance and their first since their 2006 championship.

The series schedule is structured with the first two games in Raleigh due to Carolina's superior regular-season point total. If the competition extends to a full seven games, four contests will be hosted by the Hurricanes and three by the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena. All games are scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time and will be broadcast nationally in the United States on ABC.

The Hurricanes' path to this Final has been arduous despite consistent playoff qualification over the past eight years. They reached the conference finals three times in that span but fell short of the ultimate prize for nearly two decades. Their 2006 championship run, culminating in a seven-game victory over the Edmonton Oilers, featured current head coach Rod Brind'Amour as team captain and a pivotal two-way forward, averaging over 23 minutes per game and contributing three goals in the Final.

That team's triumph remains the organization's sole Stanley Cup, and Brind'Amour now seeks to duplicate the feat as a coach. The franchise previously appeared in the 2002 Final but was defeated by the Detroit Red Wings in five games. For the Golden Knights, their rise has defied conventional expansion team trajectories.

Since entering the NHL in the 2017-18 season, they have qualified for the playoffs in six of seven seasons and reached the Final three times, including an improbable run in their inaugural season that ended in a five-game loss to the Washington Capitals. Their championship breakthrough came in 2023 with a five-series victory over the Florida Panthers.

Core players from that Cup-winning roster-including Mark Stone, Jack Eichel, William Karlsson, and Shea Theodore-remain key contributors, presenting an opportunity to secure a second title in as many years. The Golden Knights have quickly established themselves as a model of sustained competitiveness, contrasting the typical development curve for expansion franchises which often require several rebuilding years before contending





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